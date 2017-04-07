New York City Council Approves Bill Restricting Employer Inquiries Into Applicants' Salary History

The New York City Council has approved a bill that would make it unlawful
for private employers to inquire into or rely upon job
applicants' wage history during the hiring process, with
limited exception. The bill now goes before Mayor Bill de Blasio
and, if signed, will become effective 180 days following
signature.
As we previously reported, New York City Public Advocate
Letitia James first introduced this legislation in August 2016. As
approved by the City Council, the bill amends the New York City
Human Rights Law to prohibit employers, employment agencies, and
their agents from:
inquiring about an applicant's
salary history; and/or
relying on an applicant's salary
history in determining the salary, benefits or other compensation
for that applicant during the hiring process, including as part of
the negotiation of a contract.
The bill defines "inquiry" broadly to mean "any
question or statement to an applicant, an applicant's current
or prior employer, or a current or former employee or agent of the
applicant's current or prior employer, in writing or otherwise,
for the purpose of obtaining an applicant's salary
history," as well as searching publicly available records. It
does not, however, include informing an applicant about a
position's proposed or anticipated salary or salary range.
"Salary history" is also defined broadly to include an
applicant's "current or prior wage, benefits or other
compensation," though it does not include any "objective
measure of the applicant's productivity, such as revenue, sales
or other production reports."
The approved bill also has evolved from its originally proposed
form to include certain carve outs, presumably to address concerns
raised by businesses and employers during the legislative process.
Under the approved bill, employers may consider (as well as verify)
salary information for the purpose of formulating salary, benefits
and compensation where a prospective employee voluntarily
and without prompting discloses his or her salary history.
In addition, employers may, without inquiring about salary history,
engage in discussion with an applicant about his or her
expectations with respect to salary, including in situations
involving unvested equity or deferred compensation that would be
forfeited should the applicant leave a current position.
The bill would not apply:
to "applicants for internal
transfer or promotion with their current employer";
where disclosure or verification of
salary history is specifically authorized by federal, state or
local law or "specifically requires knowledge of salary
history to determine an employee's compensation";
in the context of conducting a
non-salary related background check, provided that if the
background check discloses an applicant's salary history, such
information cannot be relied upon for determining compensation of
such applicant during the hiring process; and
for public employee positions for
which salary, benefits or other compensation are determined
pursuant to procedures established by collective bargaining.
It is likely that Mayor de Blasio will sign the bill into law,
particularly given that, in 2016, the Mayor issued Executive Order 21, which imposes similar
prohibitions on city agencies regarding inquiring about the salary
history of job applicants. With this bill, New York City follows in
the footsteps of other jurisdictions that have recently passed
similar measures, including
Massachusetts and
Philadelphia.
We will continue to report on any further developments.
Are you finally caught up on all of the new California laws taking effect in 2017? Then begin preparing for 2018 because the California legislature has been busy drafting another set of employment related laws.
On February 5, 2017, in M.C.A.D. v. Country Bank for Savings, the "MCAD" held that an employer engaged in unlawful disability discrimination when it terminated an employee whose medical leave had ended...
Register for Access and our Free Biweekly Alert for
This service is completely free. Access 250,000 archived articles from 100+ countries and get a personalised email twice a week covering developments (and yes, our lawyers like to think you’ve read our Disclaimer).