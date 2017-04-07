What's in a name? Obviously a lot, as businesses in
all industries invest significant time and money to protect their
reputations. But, in some sectors, the line between positive
and pejorative can be quite thin.
Take email marketing and cybersecurity, for example: What
exactly distinguishes a successful high-volume email marketer from
a spammer? And how can we distinguish a well-intentioned
security analyst exposing vulnerabilities from a nefarious
hacker? (Those familiar with techspeak will surely recall the
familiar "white hat" and "black hat" dichotomy,
but even that, as Wired has observed, is subject
to
gray areas of its own.)
It's these gray areas that are taking center stage in a
recent dispute in the Eastern District of Washington. The
lawsuit, filed on March 21, 2017, by Washington-based marketing
firm River City Media, LLC, centers on an exposé published
on the blog MacKeeper.com, alleging that River City was operating a
large-scale spam operation involving 1.4 billion email
accounts.
In the blog post, security researcher Chris Vickery claimed he
"stumbled upon" a publicly exposed database maintained by
River City containing massive amounts of personal data, including
email addresses, IP addresses, and consumer data. River City
contends otherwise.
In its complaint, which alleges, among other things, violations
of the Computer Fraud and Abuse Act and the Defend Trade Secrets
Act, River City claims that Vickery was not a security
professional, but instead, a "vigilante black-hat hacker"
who broke into its system and took confidential, sensitive and
proprietary data. River City learned of a cyber breach in
January 2017 but didn't discover the source of the breach until
publication of Vickery's blog post. The reason for this,
it contends, is that Vickery attacked and compromised the
firm's servers, which "effectively hamstrung River
City's ability to detect and stop [the]
cyberattack." If Vickery is correct in saying that he
simply "stumbled upon" the database, the company argues,
"there would have been no need to attack and compromise one of
River City's primary intrusion detection systems nor to
purposefully destroy the 'netbox,' deleting files critical
to River City's operations."
So what happens next? It's still very early, and
neither Vickery nor the other defendants (which include a handful
of publications that picked up his story) have responded to the
complaint, so we don't know whether the dispute will settle
quietly or evolve into full-fledged litigation.
It appears that Vickery is no stranger to litigation. Over
the past few years, he has made a name for himself, exposing data
security issues in systems ranging from Mexican voter databases to
an online community for
Hello Kitty fans. In an August 2016 interview with
Business Insider, he
spoke about some of his past legal battles, noting that
"[o]n the civil side, ultimately people calm down and realise
I'm not a bad guy, and it kind of works out that
way." Time will tell whether River City sees things the
same way.
In the meantime, businesses concerned about protecting their
trade secrets and other valuable information from cyberattacks are
well advised to familiarize themselves with the various types of
threat actors. These include not only competitors and
malicious insiders, two familiar sources of threats, but also
organized crime and so-called "hacktivists." In
addition, for those of the "best offense is good defense"
mentality, it can never hurt to
stay on top of cybersecurity developments and implement an
approach that is proportional to the nature of the risk
involved.
