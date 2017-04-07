On April 6, 2017, Senate Republicans invoked
the nuclear option—clearing the road for the confirmation
of Supreme Court nominee
Neil M. Gorsuch. As a result, Gorsuch's nomination to the
Supreme Court of the United States is expected to be confirmed by a
simple majority vote rather than a supermajority of 60 votes.
What Happened?
On the morning of Thursday, April 6, 2017, Senate Democrats
launched a filibuster—the first successful partisan
filibuster of a nominee for a justice to the Supreme Court.
The U.S. Senate's rules required that Gorsuch get 60 votes
for his nomination to be approved. Currently, Republicans have 52
seats out of the 100 seats. Gorsuch fell short of the 60 votes
needed with a 55 to 45 vote (4 Democrats joined 51 Republicans on
the first vote to end debate; 3 Democrats joined 52 Republicans on
the second vote.). Since the nomination fell short of the necessary
60-vote threshold, Senate Republicans invoked the nuclear option,
which is a procedure allowing the Senate to override a rule
requiring 60 votes in favor of a simple majority. This means future
nominations to the Supreme Court can also advance with a simple
majority vote.
Takeaways
According to
Harold P. Coxson, a principal with Ogletree Governmental
Affairs, Inc. and a shareholder in the
Washington, D.C. office of Ogletree Deakins, "Extended
debate is what sets the Senate apart from the House—the
saucer that cools the overheated cup. The 'nuclear option'
of changing Senate rules by a simple majority vote (which had
previously required a two-thirds vote) occurred when then-Majority
Leader Harry Reid initiated the change to eliminate 60-vote
filibusters for administration and lower federal court nominees.
Now, Majority Leader Mitch McConnell has done likewise for Supreme
Court nominees."
Coxson continued, "Both parties had reason to undertake
such changes. But, the character of the Senate is forever changed
and both political parties, at some point, will 'inherit the
wind.' The only vestige of extended debate is now legislative
filibusters, which still are permitted."
The content of this article is intended to provide a general
guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought
about your specific circumstances.
