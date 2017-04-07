The Uniformed Services Employment and Reemployment Rights Act of
1994 ("USERRA"), 38 U.S.C. §§ 4301–4335,
prohibits discrimination against members of the U.S. military and
imposes various obligations on employers with respect to service
members returning to their civilian workplace.
USERRA differs from other employment laws (e.g., Title VII,
ADEA) in multiple respects. For example, USERRA has no statute of
limitations of any kind for claims that accrued after October 10,
2008 (and claims that accrued after October 10, 2004 may be timely
as well). See 38 U.S.C. § 4327(b); 20 C.F.R. §
1002.311. Also, USERRA applies to all public and private employers,
irrespective of size. Therefore, "an employer with only one
employee is covered...." 20 C.F.R. § 1002.34(a).
Another unique aspect of USERRA is the evidentiary framework
employed for discrimination claims. Unlike with Title VII or other
employment statutes, USERRA does not use the three-step
McDonnell Douglas burden shifting framework. Instead, an
employee bringing a discrimination claim under USERRA must show by
a preponderance of the evidence that his/her military service was a
substantial or motivating factor in the employer's adverse
employment action. If this showing is made, the employer has the
burden to establish the affirmative defense that it would have
taken the adverse employment action anyway, irrespective of the
employee's military service. See 20 C.F.R. § 1002.22.
In a relatively rare appellate level USERRA case, the Third
Circuit Court of Appeals in Carroll v. Del. River Port
Auth., No. 16-2492, 2016 U.S. App. LEXIS 21993 (3d Cir. Dec.
12, 2016) faced an employer arguing that implicit in an
employee's requisite showing for a discrimination claim under
USERRA was that the employee was "objectively qualified for
the position sought." Not so, according to the court. The
Third Circuit rejected the authority the employer presented
concerning the objectively qualified element of the prima
facie showing under McDonnell Douglas in the contexts
of Title VII, the ADA, and the ADEA. For a USERRA discrimination
claim, the court held, an employee's burden was confined to the
"substantial or motivating factor" showing. Accordingly,
"plaintiffs need not plead or prove that they are objectively
qualified in order to meet their initial burden under
USERRA."
Employers should ensure that Human Resources and managers
understand the unique aspects of USERRA, including its evidentiary
framework.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general
guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought
about your specific circumstances.
