The new CFTC Director of the Division of Market Oversight
("DMO"), Amir Zaidi, discussed a shift in priorities
within the division, and described structural changes that will
affect the DMO and the Division of Enforcement.
In an interview with Risk
Desk editor John R. Sodergreen, Mr. Zaidi explained that the
DMO has paid a significant amount of attention to enforcement and
surveillance in the recent past, and that attention now will
shift to market intelligence and engagement with market
participants. This is consistent with the new direction of CFTC Acting Chair J.
Christopher Giancarlo (who is President Trump's nominee for
permanent Chair), Mr. Zaidi explained.
Under an organizational restructuring, the DMO's
surveillance group will move to the Division of Enforcement, and a
new Market Intelligence unit will be created in the DMO. Mr. Zaidi
clarified that Market Intelligence will pay attention to both long-
and short-term trends, with "an eye toward how these
developments might impact market structure and market policies
going forward." He cited Regulation AT as the "perfect
example" of the kind of policy that the division would try to
account for with this new unit, since the regulation was created
without a "comprehensive understanding of what's really
going on in the market."
Mr. Zaidi also talked about the new holistic approach that will
be taken by the DMO:
"[W]e're trying to streamline processes and procedures,
reduce costs and burdens where the benefits just aren't there,
or are hard to justify. . . . We're also looking for new ways
to increase participation and liquidity in the markets. Better
price discovery and better harmonized data with the rest of the
world."
Commentary/ Steven Lofchie
This is another meaningful and positive step in the direction of
financial regulatory policy. Historically (and not just under the
Obama administration), financial regulators have overweighted their
attention toward enforcement actions, perhaps because that is where
they find glamour and glowing newspaper reports. But enforcement is
just one aspect of financial regulation, and in the best of all
possible worlds (not to downplay the eternal significance of
keeping people honest), enforcement should not be the most
important task of financial regulators. The most important part is
the design of a regulatory structure that facilitates economic
growth (only some of which is about enforcement).
In keeping with what should be the priority of the financial
regulatory agencies, as a general matter, their Chairs ideally
should not be litigators. By training and experience, litigators
view the market from the perspective of armed conflict, whereas the
overarching purpose of the market is for parties to come together
under the terms of an economic agreement. Thus, it is a positive
that under the new administration, both the CFTC and the SEC are to
have leaders with transactional experience.
