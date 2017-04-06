California continues its lead in restricting use of criminal
records with the Fair Employment and Housing Council (FEHC)
recently finalizing new regulations that further limit a
California employer's ability to use criminal history when
making employment decisions. The regulations, borrowing heavily
from the EEOC's 2012 Guidance, will be effective
July 1, 2017.
The highlight of the new regulations is the prohibition of an
employer from considering a job applicant's or employee's
criminal history in making an employment decision if doing so would
result in an adverse impact on individuals within a protected
class, such as gender, race, and national origin. In order to
succeed on a claim under these regulations, a job applicant must
first prove that an employer's background screening policy
actually has an adverse impact on a protected class. Adverse impact
can be proven by using conviction statistics or "other
evidence" that establishes that a protected group is affected
by the screening policy in a disproportionate manner, compared to
other groups.
If an adverse impact is shown, the employer must demonstrate
that the policy is (1) job-related and (2) consistent with business
necessity. To satisfy this standard, employment policies must
consider (a) the nature and gravity of the offense, (b) the amount
of time that has elapsed since the offense, and (c) the nature of
the job held or sought. Under the FEHC regulations, employers are
specifically required to maintain policies and procedures that
allow for an "individualized assessment" when considering
the criminal history of an applicant. In other words, a blanket
policy, prohibiting hiring of all individuals with criminal
histories, would violate the regulations. Employers must be
prepared to justify their policies and adverse decisions related to
the criminal history of an applicant. Convictions that lead to an
adverse hiring decision should have a "direct and specific
negative bearing on the person's ability to perform the duties
of the position."
Significantly, employers should note that even when the employer
implements job-related screening processes, an applicant or
employee can still prevail on an adverse impact claim if he or she
is able to show that there is a less discriminatory policy or
practice that serves the goals of the employer, without
significantly increasing the cost or burden on the employer.
The regulations also contain employee notice requirements.
Before an employer may take any adverse action against an applicant
based on criminal history, the employer must give the applicant
notice of the disqualifying conviction and provide a reasonable
opportunity to present information that the conviction information
is factually inaccurate. If the information is inaccurate,
employers must exclude that information in their hiring decision.
Such notice is only required when the criminal information is
obtained by a source other than the candidate. The FEHC regulations
note that some employers are prohibited under federal law, state
law, or other regulations from hiring individuals with certain
criminal records and are required to screen an individual's
criminal history before offering employment in those positions. In
these situations, the applicable laws will constitute a rebuttable
defense to an adverse impact claim.
What are next steps for California employers?
Review your criminal record-based
screening policies and procedures, and assess whether they are
necessary to your business.
Craft a narrowly tailored policy that
demonstrates how the policy is job-related, consistent with
business necessity, and allows for an individualized assessment of
employees and applicants.
Eliminate any blanket prohibition
that uniformly excludes applicants with criminal convictions.
Written policies are a necessary
start. However, beyond having a policy allowing for an
individualized assessment of criminal background information, make
sure that you are actually engaging in such individualized
analyses.
