The public comment period for the U.S. Equal Employment
Opportunity Commission's (EEOC) proposed workplace harassment guidance closed last week.
The EEOC's broad definition of sexual orientation bias drew
attention from practitioners and advocacy groups alike. Amidst the
uncertain legal landscape surrounding
harassment based on sex, the EEOC's proposed guidance takes a
progressive stance on the scope of what constitutes sex-based
harassment. Under the proposed guidance, the EEOC's definition
of harassment based on sex, protected by Title VII, includes an
"individual's transgender status or the individual's
intent to transition," "gender identity," and
"sexual orientation." The guidance went further, stating
that "using a name or pronoun inconsistent with the
individual's gender identity in a persistent or offensive
manner" is sex-based harassment.
The proposed guidance follows a June 2016 report issued by the EEOC's Task
Force on Workplace Harassment, describing strategies to prevent
harassment at work. According to the report, almost one-third of
claims filed with the EEOC are harassment-based, with sexual
harassment constituting over 40% of the claims in the private
sector. Issued this past January, the EEOC's proposed
guidance's purpose is to guide practitioners, employers, and
employees alike on the agency's position toward different types
of harassment protected by Title VII. The new guidance updates
nearly three-decades-old EEOC direction on workplace harassment and
expands the scope of harassment in several areas, including sexual
orientation and gender identity. The public comment period, which
ended this past week, drew 154 comments. The wide array of those
comments highlights the controversial nature of what is and is not
be protected under Title VII when it comes to sex-based
harassment.
Most critics of the proposed guidance called the EEOC's
definition of sex-based harassment premature and unsupported by
case law. Three federal appellate courts are currently deciding
cases based on whether sexual orientation is protected under Title
VII, but no appellate court to date has found that it is indeed
protected. Opponents of the guidance argued that, without certainty
at the Congressional or Supreme Court level, the EEOC is improperly
"legislating from below" and is in danger of diminishing
its credibility.
On the other hand, supporters of the guidance commended the EEOC
for its broad definition of sex-based harassment, and some even
urged the EEOC to further broaden the definition to include those
who do not identify with the gender binary or who are unable or
choose not to transition fully. There was also some concern among
proponents that the current phrase "intent to transition"
would encourage the court to draft intent-based tests that would
exclude certain individuals from protection under Title VII.
Commentators took particular notice of the improper pronoun
usage example, which states that using a pronoun inconsistent with
an individual's gender can constitute Title VII-prohibited
harassment. Some criticized this as an improper classification of
hate speech that went beyond the scope of Title VII protection.
Others lobbied for an adjustment period for employees and employers
to adopt the new standard or, alternatively, add an intent element
to the act. Proponents applauded the example's inclusion as a
type of harassment often experienced by employees.
As the government agencies and courts grapple with what is
protected under Title VII, it would be prudent for all employers
(including those who are not in states or localities that have
explicitly broadened these protections) to include both sexual
orientation and gender identity in their policies and trainings.
The EEOC's guidance may signal what is to come in the
ever-changing area of sex-based harassment as courts and agencies
trend toward a more inclusive definition of sex-based harassment.
In addition to the possible legal ramifications, getting ahead of
the curve and creating a harassment-free workplace promotes a
healthier and happier work environment for all and, in the end,
makes good business sense.
