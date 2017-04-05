Just when you thought the health insurance legal and regulatory
landscape couldn't get any more interesting, along comes the
Competitive Health Insurance Reform Act of 2017 (the Act). The Act
removes a longstanding antitrust exemption and places health
insurers back under federal antitrust scrutiny. The House recently
passed the Act overwhelmingly (416 – 7), and the Senate's
Judiciary Committee is now weighing it.
The Act amends the 1945 McCarran-Ferguson Act, which provides
that federal antitrust laws, such as the Sherman Act and Clayton
Act, do not apply to the "business of insurance."
McCarran-Ferguson allows states to regulate insurance, as state
regulation of insurance was commonplace for much of American
history. In 1944, however, the Supreme Court decided United
States v. South-Eastern Underwriters Association, 322 U.S. 533
(1944), in which it determined that insurance was "commerce
among the states," making it subject to the Sherman Act. In
response, Congress passed the McCarran-Ferguson Act, which was
designed to legislatively repeal South-Eastern
Underwriters and restore state prominence in insurance
regulation.
Despite the history of state regulation of insurance, and the
prompt nature of the McCarran-Ferguson Act's passage after the
Supreme Court's decision in South-Eastern
Underwriters, the insurance exemption from federal antitrust
laws has been widely criticized. Democrats have long
supported a full repeal of McCarran-Ferguson with respect to all
insurance, including health insurance. For instance, in the
aftermath of Hurricane Katrina, perceived abuses by insurers led to
calls by lawmakers to repeal the antitrust exemption. More
recently, in 2010, a similar bill to repeal the exemption specific
to health insurers stalled in the Senate after passing easily in
the House.
The much-publicized focus on health insurance in recent years
has again caused a reconsideration of the insurance antitrust
exemption. The proposed Competitive Health Insurance Reform Act
would prohibit price fixing, bid rigging and market allocation,
which – according to the Act's proponents – would
unlock greater competition in the health insurance marketplace.
This time, there is reason to believe that attempts to repeal the
antitrust exemption may be different than prior unsuccessful
attempts. While Democrats have long favored repeal, Republicans are
also now behind the effort. The GOP sees repeal as part of the
broader health insurance overhaul and hopes the potential increases
in competition will lead to lower prices, increased choice and
greater innovation in the health insurance industry. The White
House also supports the Act, as Trump Administration advisers have
stated they would recommend signing the Act into law if presented
in its current form.
Keep your eye on this issue, as it may slip through the cracks
in the news due to the flurry of activity related to health
insurance and the Trump Administration, generally. If passed,
health insurers would require additional compliance focus, as
antitrust issues involving price fixing, bid rigging and market
allocation have been outside health insurers' wheelhouse for
some time.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general
guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought
about your specific circumstances.
