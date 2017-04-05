Seyfarth Synopsis:Today,
President Trump issued an Executive Order revoking President
Obama’s “Blacklisting” Executive Orders
pertaining to the government contracting community. The
President also signed the joint resolution of disapproval
rescinding the resolutions issued pursuant to President
Obama’s Executive Order 13678, entitled “Fair Pay and
Safe Workplaces” but popularly referred to as the
“Blacklisting” Order. Under the Congressional
Review Act, once a resolution is rescinded, the Executive Branch
cannot reissue the same or similar regulation absent legislative
authorization.
Today, March 27, 2017, President Trump issued a new Executive
Order titled “Revocation of Federal Contracting Executive
Orders” rescinding the “Blacklisting” Executive
Orders issued by President Obama. The President also signed
the resolution of disapproval passed by both Houses of
Congress, disapproving the regulations issued pursuant to
President Obama’s Executive Order 13678, entitled “Fair
Pay and Safe Workplaces” but more popularly referred to as
the “Blacklisting” Order. The resolution of
disapproval was made pursuant to the Congressional Review Act
(CRA), which permits Congress to pass legislation rescinding a
particular regulation under certain restrictions.
Both President Trump’s new Executive Order and the
rescission resolution are in line with the Trump
Administration’s stated goal of rolling back many Obama-era
federal regulations. They also have the effect of rescinding
the paycheck transparency provisions requiring contractors to
provide regular statements disclosing wages and benefits to
employees, which were left in place by Judge Marcia Crone’s
nationwide preliminary injunction
blocking the other elements of the “Blacklisting”
Orders’ implementing regulations.
Now that the “Blacklisting” Orders’
implementing regulations have been completely rescinded pursuant to
the CRA, the Executive Branch is prohibited from reissuing the same
regulations, or promulgating similar ones, without Congressional
approval. The Executive Order itself is also no longer in
effect, due to President Trump’s action today to rescind
it.
The “Blacklisting” Order was criticized by the
employer community and employer associations because of the
additional financial burdens it imposed on covered contractors, the
risk to reputation and business from public disclosure of alleged
violations before they are proven, and the fact that agencies
already had enforcement mechanisms in place to ensure contractor
compliance. The Congressional action under the CRA removed
these supplementary requirements for federal contractors and the
additional responsibilities given to the contracting agencies and
the Department of Labor.
