Recently, Ben Affleck stepped down from directing the new Batman
movie to focus on his recovery following recent treatment for
alcoholism. His reason for stepping down was due to his belief that
he was unable to give the directing role the focus and passion it
requires.
Alcoholism and drug addiction present complicated issues under
the
Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA). The ADA protects
"qualified individuals with disabilities" –
individuals who can perform the essential functions of their
position (or the position they are seeking) with or without
reasonable accommodation. "Disability" is defined as
a person who has a physical or mental impairment that substantially
limits one or more major life activities, or has a record of such
impairment.
Individuals who currently engage in the illegal use of drugs are
specifically excluded from the definition of a "qualified
individual with a disability" (and therefore not protected by
the ADA) when the employer takes action on the basis of their drug
use. However, the ADA may protect a recovered addict who is no
longer engaging in the illegal use of drugs, who can meet the other
requirements of the definition of "disability." The ADA
may protect an alcoholic who can meet the definition of
"disability." Notwithstanding, the ADA has specific
provisions stating that individuals who are alcoholics or who are
currently engaging in the illegal use of drugs may be held to the
same performance and conduct standards as all other employees.
In the event an employee engages in misconduct or poor
performance due to alcohol or drug abuse, the employer is entitled
to discipline the employee. If the employer determines that
discipline is necessary, the nature of the discipline should be
the same that it would be for any other employee for failing to
meet the employer's performance standards or who engages in
similar misconduct.
An employee whose poor performance or misconduct is due to the
current illegal use of drugs is not covered by the ADA. Therefore,
an employer has no legal obligation to provide a reasonable
accommodation and may take whatever disciplinary action is
appropriate, although the employer can offer the employee leave or
other assistance so that the employer may receive treatment. On the
other hand, an employee whose performance or conduct is
attributable to alcoholism may be entitled to a reasonable
accommodation to obtain some form of treatment, separate and apart
from any disciplinary action the employer may choose to implement,
assuming the discipline is not termination.
Like Ben Affleck, if the employee self-discloses their alcohol
addiction before any performance related issues or misconduct
surfaces, then the employer would be required to offer a reasonable
accommodation; perhaps time off or a modified work schedule in
order to attend treatments. The
Family and Medical Leave Act also applies to eligible employees
who seek treatment for drug and alcohol related conditions.
While Ben Affleck decided to go public with his addiction, most
employees do not. Employers must be mindful of confidentiality
requirements to ensure that information relating to employees'
disabilities or accommodations are kept confidential. It is human
nature for employees to be curious or perceive that certain
employees are given preferential treatment. Regardless of any
morale issue, employers must respond to such inquiries that they do
not discuss one employee's situation with another in order to
protect the privacy rights of all employees.
