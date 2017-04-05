A recent
interview given to the Washington State Tri-City
Herald highlights the increased focus of the Washington
Attorney General's office on consumer protection
issues.
In the interview, Attorney General Bob Ferguson explained that
his focus is to recover money for consumers who have been
harmed. He told the paper that since he has taken office, the
consumer protection section of the A.G.'s office has grown from
eight lawyers to twenty-two (soon to be twenty-four), and the
office is bringing in nearly twice the number of cases that it
brought in just two years ago. According to Ferguson,
"The reason for that is not because there are more bad actors
out there – I think that is relatively constant. We
simply have put more resources in it."
The article highlighted two recent actions by the office.
The first was the successful case against the makers of 5-Hour
Energy, in which a Washington state court ordered nearly $4.3
million in penalties and attorneys' fees and costs over claims
that the makers of the product deceived consumers. (We
previously covered this case
here). The second is a pending case against Navient
Corporation, the largest student loan servicer in the United
States. (Our write-up on the suit filed by the Washington
Attorney General's office, together with the Illinois Attorney
General and the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau, can be found
here).
This interview highlights the continued emphasis on consumer
issues by state attorneys general. These efforts are unlikely
to wane in the near future.
Troutman Sanders will continue to monitor developments in this
area.
The Troutman Sanders' Consumer Financial Services
Law Monitor blog offers timely updates regarding the financial
services industry to inform you of recent changes in the law,
upcoming regulatory deadlines and significant judicial opinions
that may impact your business. To view the blog, click
here
The content of this article is intended to provide a general
guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought
about your specific circumstances.
To print this article, all you need is to be registered on Mondaq.com.
Click to Login as an existing user or Register so you can print this article.
Brattle Principal Lisa Cameron, Academic Advisors Professor Greg Allenby and Professor Peter E. Rossi, and Brattle Senior Research Analyst Yikang Li recently co-authored an article for BNA about fundamental economic errors in approaches to damages in recent product mislabeling cases.
Register for Access and our Free Biweekly Alert for
This service is completely free. Access 250,000 archived articles from 100+ countries and get a personalised email twice a week covering developments (and yes, our lawyers like to think you’ve read our Disclaimer).