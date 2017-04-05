On March 30, 2017, the U.S. Senate Committee on Health,
Education, Labor and Pensions approved
President Trump's nomination of Alexander Acosta for
Secretary of Labor. The next stop for Acosta will be the Senate
floor, where he only needs to win a majority vote to be confirmed.
If the vote does not occur next week, Acosta will have to wait
until at least the end of April when the Senate will return from a
two-week recess.
Quick confirmation of Acosta would be welcome news for the
business community, which is hopeful that the U.S. Department of
Labor (DOL) will address certain labor policy changes that were
advanced by the previous administration. Chief among these issues
is how the DOL will handle the legal challenge to the overtime
regulations. While
the regulations were enjoined in November of 2016, the previous
administration filed an appeal on its way out the door. The DOL
must file its
reply brief by May 1, 2017. Acosta hinted at his confirmation
hearing that he might favor some increase in the salary threshold.
How the DOL will ultimately address this issue if Acosta is
confirmed remains unclear.
Another litigation-related decision awaits Acosta if he is
confirmed: whether to move forward with the DOL's appeal of the
2016 decision by the U.S. District Court for the Northern District
of Texas
to enjoin the "persuader" rule. Finally, if Acosta is
confirmed, he and the White House will have to nominate individuals
to run the DOL offices such as the Wage and Hour Division, the
Occupational Safety and Health Administration, and the Office of
Federal Contract Compliance Programs, among others. The individuals
in these positions will have a real impact on how these offices
will conduct investigations and enforcement actions. Employers
remain hopeful that these offices will choose to take a
cooperative—rather than antagonistic—approach to
compliance.
