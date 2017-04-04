The first signs came via Donald Trump's twitter account on
the evening of March 30, 2017: "...we can no longer have
massive trade deficits and job losses. American companies must be
prepared to look at other alternatives."
The Trump Administration issued two Executive Orders on March
31, 2017 relating to trade. In short, the Executive Orders
commenced a 90 day review by the US Department of Commerce to
identify the underlying causes of trade deficits in the US by
examining various countries' trade practices. Canada is on the
"list" of targeted countries, which also includes China
and Mexico. The Trump Administration is attempting to quantify
exactly how much of the US global trade deficit is due to
supposedly unfair practices, and seek remedies to rectify the
imbalance.
The US will also examine anti-dumping and countervailing
(AD/CVD) collection procedures to ensure that all monies that are
due and owing to the US are collected. Strengthening AD/CVD
enforcement has been a key theme of the Trump Administration.
Early Signs of Targeted Industries
The review will consider matters such as non-tariff barriers,
legal enforcement of trade practices, currency manipulation and
other means that restrict the movement of American goods. Recent US
reports on trade barriers have highlighted certain industries and
issues that may be impacted such as Canadian dairy and poultry
controls; aerospace support; telecommunications; duty-free limits
on goods purchased online; softwood lumber; and limits on American
companies' ability to supply services to some Crown
corporations, such as Hydro-Quebec.
More Changes Are Coming
The Trump Administration's actions are consistent with its
stated trade policies in the lead up to the upcoming US-China
meetings, and NAFTA negotiations later this year. Notably, the
Trump Administration has draft Executive Orders calling for similar
90 or 180 day reviews of immigration programs and trade financing,
amongst other topics.
Early signs indicate that the US government is gathering data to
support its likely re-energized trade enforcement plans, including
the return of US Section 301 proceedings. Section 301 allows the
Office of the US Trade Representative to unilaterally impose duties
to correct trade imbalances.
Protect Your Interests
Dickinson Wright expects that the US government's 90 day
review of its trade deficits, coupled with the stakeholder
consultations that will accompany the NAFTA renegotiation, provide
additional avenues to highlight cross-border issues affecting
Canadian and American companies. These processes provide vehicles
to bring your issues to the forefront and obtain the desired
attention. Companies should being taking steps to protect their
interests throughout the coming months as US officials undertake
their review of Canada-US trade practices.
