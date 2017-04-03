The Big Picture: On Tuesday, Judge Koh granted
Kellogg's Motion to Dismiss in its entirety in Hadley v.
Kellogg Sales Company, No. 5:16-cv-04955-LHK (N.D. Cal.).
Hadley is one of three cases1 against
well-known cereal makers pending in the Northern District of
California. All three actions challenge various factually true
"health" representations on the cereal packaging as
misleading due to the amount of "added sugars" in the
products. FDA requires the total amount of sugars to be included on
the Nutrition Facts Panel but does not yet require the amount of
"added sugars" be broken out of the sugar
category.2
While Judge Koh granted the motion in its entirety, she did not
address several key arguments (e.g. preemption) and gave plaintiff
leave to amend on several causes of action. Thus, before we can
play the funeral march for these "added sugars" cases, we
need to see how one more round of pleadings shakes out and whether
Judges Orrick and White follow Judge Koh's lead.
Key Holdings:
"Added
Sugars"—Plaintiff's claims as to the amount
of "added sugars" were dismissed with leave to amend for
failing to satisfy 9(b). Plaintiff did not plausibly allege that
the various health claims were misleading because he failed to
allege the amount of added sugar versus the total amount of sugar
in each product and whether the amount of added sugar exceeded
plaintiff's own alleged "healthy" threshold.
Trans
Fats—Plaintiff's label challenges based on the
fact that some products contained trans fats were dismissed with
prejudice. It was simply not plausible that the inclusion of trans
fats made the factually true (and seemly unrelated) phrase
"MADE WITH Real Fruit" misleading.
Miscellaneous Violations of
FDA Regulations3—Plaintiff's claims
based on alleged violations of FDA regulations were dismissed
because plaintiff failed to plausibly plead that consumers would
have been misled by the violations. While the court generally
granted leave to amend on these claims, a few were dismissed with
prejudice based on futility or waiver.
Warranty
Claims—Plaintiff's express and implied warranty
claims were dismissed with leave to amend because plaintiff
provided a litany of statements but did not match them to the
respective products.
Injunctive
relief—The court found that while a willingness to
consider repurchasing the product was likely sufficient to
establish standing, here plaintiff's willingness to repurchase
was dependent on the products being "appropriately"
priced. Since any injunctive relief would not affect the price of
the product, plaintiff lacked standing to seek such relief.
Footnotes
1 The other two cases are Krommenhock v. Post Foods,
LLC, No. 3:16-cv-04958 (N.D. Cal. Filed Aug. 29, 2016);
Truxel v. Gen. Mills Sales, Inc., No. 4:16-cv-04957 (N.D.
Cal. Filed Aug. 29, 2016).
2 On May 27, 2016, FDA issued a final rule on how
"added sugars" should be listed on the Nutrition Facts
Panel ("NFP Final Rule"). Food Labeling: Revision of the
Nutrition and Supplement Facts Panel, 81 Fed. Reg. 33,741 (May 27,
2016). The NFP Final Rule revises the Nutrition Facts label by,
among other things, "requiring the declaration of the gram
amount of 'added sugars' in a serving of a product,
establishing a Daily Reference Value (DRV), and requiring the
percent Daily Value (DV) declaration for added sugars."
Id. at 33,744. The NFP Rule, which went into effect on
July 26, 2016, does not require manufacturer compliance with the
new labeling requirements until July 26, 2018.
3 21 C.F.R. §§ 101.13(e) (prohibition on the
use of "free" or "low" unless product contains
an altered amount of nutrient), (f) (type size of nutrient content
claim), (i) (misleading nutrient content claim), 101.14(d) (limits
on intervening material between health claims and required
disclosures), 101.60 (calorie content claims), and 1.21 (material
omissions)
Because of the generality of this update, the information
provided herein may not be applicable in all situations and should
not be acted upon without specific legal advice based on particular
situations.
