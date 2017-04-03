The U.S. Supreme Court has granted certiorari in a case that
will provide much needed clarity about the ability of
district courts to extend appeal deadlines. The
case, Hamer v. Neighborhood Housing Services of
Chicago (No. 16-658), involves the interplay between 28
U.S.C. § 2107(c) and Federal Rule of Appellate Procedure
4(a)(5)(C). The Court will hear the case during
its October 2017 term.
Section 2107(c) provides that district courts may extend the
deadline to appeal "upon motion filed not later than 30 days
after the expiration of the time otherwise set for bringing
appeal." Rule 4(a)(5)(C), however, provides that
no extension "may exceed 30 days after the
prescribed time or 14 days after the date when the order granting
the motion is entered, whichever is later."
In Hamer, the Seventh Circuit held that the
district court lacked authority to grant a 60-day extension of an
appeal deadline in response to a motion that was timely
filed under 28 U.S.C. § 2107(c). Relying on the Supreme
Court's decision in Bowles v. Russell, 551 U.S.
205 (2007), the Seventh Circuit held that "Rule 4(a)(5)(C) is
the vehicle by which § 2107(c) is employed and it limits a
district court's authority to extend the notice of appeal
filing deadline to no more than an additional 30 days."
Because the notice of appeal was filed after the 30-day
limitation in Rule 4(a)(5)(C), the Seventh Circuit dismissed.
In reaching that conclusion, the Seventh Circuit sided with
the Second, Fourth, and Tenth Circuits, which had split with
the D.C. and Ninth Circuits on the issue. The Supreme Court's
decision in Hamer should resolve the split and
provide the bench and bar with much needed certainty
about deadlines to appeal.
