Unusually, the Charter of Fundamental Rights of the EU contains a provision (Art. 17(2)) expressly recognizing the right to the protection of intellectual property. With the notable exception of Luksan, the ECJ case law on this provision relates to cases in which the right to IP is pitted against other Charter rights. The Court has been driven to seek a "fair balance" between the rights at stake, an exercise which can only be carried out on a case-by-case basis, thus engendering considerable legal uncertainty. What is more, in several cases the Court has given more limited guidance than it might have done; the recent ruling in McFadden is encouraging, however. But the Court by no means bears sole responsibility for this legal uncertainty: courts are ill equipped to solve such complex policy issues; and, had it not been for the numerous gaps and ambiguities in the relevant EU legislation, the Court would not have had to step in so frequently.

1. Introduction

Recent years have seen a raft of landmark judgments on intellectual property ("IP") decided by the Court of Justice, in which the Charter of Fundamental Rights of the EU1 has been raised.2 The occasion is therefore ripe to explore the Court's approach to IP as a fundamental right, and in particular to consider whether that approach diverges from its position regarding other forms of property.

The benefits of IP cannot be seriously contested.3 In a recent Communication, the Commission has written: "Intellectual property-intensive sectors account for 39% of GDP and for 35% of jobs in the EU...A recent study by the Office for Harmonisation in the Internal Market (OHIM) has shown that only 9%of SMEs in Europe own IP rights, but that – on average – those SMEs that do own such rights generate 32% more revenue per employee than those that do not."4 On the other hand, there is a school of thought which advocates paring back the scope of IP, especially when it comes to copyright.5 One leading exponent of this view is Harvard Professor Lawrence Lessig.6 In Europe, this movement has led to the establishment of Pirate Parties, which have enjoyed some success in Germany and Sweden and led to the election of one Member of the European Parliament.7 This is part of a much broader debate about how far-reaching fundamental rights of an economic nature are or should be.

At all events, as we shall see, under the ECHR and in EU law, there is no room for the claim made by the United Nation's Special Rapporteur on Cultural Rights that "intellectual property rights are not human rights":8 the Grand Chamber of the European Court of Human Rights has held that Article 1 of Protocol 1 ("A1P1") to the ECHR on the right to property covers IP;9 and Article 17(2) of the EU Charter of Fundamental Rights ("the Charter") states: "Intellectual property shall be protected."

Every Bill of Rights worthy of the name recognizes the right to property. At the same time, by definition this right can never be absolute like hard-core rights such as the rights to human dignity10 and freedom from torture.11 Most fundamental rights are subject to exceptions, but the right to property is "relative" par excellence. That is not least because "in this world nothing can be said to be certain, except death and taxes" (thus quoth Benjamin Franklin). This could explain the unusually broad public interest exceptions built into the provisions laying down the right to property in A1P1 and Article 17(1) of the Charter. As one would expect, IP is generally subject to these exceptions like other forms of property.12

The structure of the present article reflects the fact that the right to IP is so closely intertwined with the right to property generally – both under A1P1 and under Article 17 – that it is impossible to consider the former without the latter. Before considering Article 17 of the Charter, which concerns the right to property, we must first focus our attention on the close links between the ECHR and the Charter (section 2); and then we shall examine A1P1 (section 3). Only after that will we turn to Article 17 itself (section 4). In section 5, we shall consider very briefly whether IP is treated differently from other forms of property. Our conclusions are set out in section 6.

2. The close links between the Charter and the ECHR

As the reader will be aware, the Court of Justice first alluded to the ECHR in Nold13 back in 1974, just eleven days after it was ratified by the last Member State, namely France; and since then the Court has repeatedly held that the ECHR enjoys "special significance" in the European Union.14 Consequently, until the Charter came into its own, the case law of the Court of Justice on the right to property was drawn in particular from the jurisprudence of its counterpart in Strasbourg on A1P1.

Moreover, according to Article 52(3) of the Charter, insofar as rights enshrined in that instrument correspond to rights guaranteed by the ECHR, "the meaning and scope" of those rights are the same, although that does not prevent Union law "providing more extensive protection". Finally, Article 6(3) TEU now provides: "Fundamental rights, as guaranteed by the [ECHR] and as they result from the constitutional traditions common to the Member States, shall constitute general principles of the Union's law." Accordingly, the ECHR must necessarily be the starting-point for an examination of the right to property (intellectual and otherwise) in Union law.

As we shall see in section 4.3 below, there is at least one judgment of the ECJ which appears to run counter to the case law of its counterpart in Strasbourg. Moreover, the ECJ has frequently decided cases in this field without referring to that case law, and sometimes without any mention of A1P1 itself. Especially since the entry into force of the Treaty of Lisbon, that is scarcely surprising; and it does not follow necessarily that in all the judgments concerned the Court has disregarded the case law of the ECtHR.

