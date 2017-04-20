A Section 475(f) election might be beneficial for a fund
experiencing losses in 2017 or possibly where a fund has
significant net unrealized losses coming into 2017.
Not as well known is that a section 475(f) election might also
be beneficial where a fund is experiencing gains or has significant
unrealized net gains coming into 2017.
Section 475(f) provides that a trader in securities or
commodities can make elections to "mark-to-market" their
securities and/or commodities and treat increases or decreases in
value as ordinary. A fund must be a trader, and not an investor, in
order to be able to make a Section 475(f) election.
For 2017, for partnerships, the election must be made by March
15, 2017, for existing calendar year taxpayers (due to the change
in filing due dates for partnership tax returns from April 15th to
March 15th for 2016 partnership tax returns). For new taxpayers,
the deadline is 2 months and 15 days after the start of their year
– i.e., March 15, 2017, for taxable years that started on
January 1, 2017.
For losses in 2017 and possibly for net unrealized losses as of
December 31, 2016, such losses could be converted into ordinary
losses and taken 100% in 2017. An ordinary loss could offset
ordinary income and, to the extent not utilized, the ordinary loss
would constitute a net operating loss which could be carried back
up to two years and carried forward up to 20 years. In addition to
ordinary characterization for losses, other tax benefits of a
Section 475(f) election include avoiding the wash sale rules and
the straddle rules.
For gains in 2017 and possibly for net unrealized gains as of
December 31, 2016, such gains might, although it is not clear, be
converted to ordinary (which would generally be disadvantageous)
but the net income as of December 31, 2016, would be included in
income evenly over 4 years (that is, 25% each year for 2017 through
2020 regardless of when the income is actually realized). Even if
the character of such income is changed to ordinary and even if
some of such income could have been long-term capital gains, it
might be beneficial to defer 75% of the income and thus the taxes
on such income, particularly if tax rates for years after 2017 are
significantly reduced by the new Administration. Although it is
probably not likely, we might know more about whether tax rates
will be reduced, how much tax rates will be reduced and when such
lower tax rates would become effective by the March 15th Section
475 filing date.
Conversely, a partnership that already has a Section 475(f)
election in effect can revoke its election as of January 1, 2017,
by revoking its election by March 15, 2017. Any appreciation (and
depreciation) after December 31, 2016, would be changed to capital
gains but the holding period might include the period the
securities were held by the partnership while the partnership was
subject to a Section 475(f) election.
In 2015 and 2016, there were indications that the IRS might
issue guidance on Section 475(f) elections that might make them
prospective only (i.e., no looking back to the beginning of the
year for a timely made Section 475(f) election) and might address
character issues as well. However, no such guidance has been issued
to date.
With the stock market hitting record highs, each
partnership's situation may be different and fund managers may
have various views on the future of the market and the prospects
and timing of lower tax rates and tax legislation. Section 475 has
many nuances and a Section 475(f) election should be made or
revoked only after careful consideration and consultation with your
tax advisors regarding the impact on your fund.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general
guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought
about your specific circumstances.
To print this article, all you need is to be registered on Mondaq.com.
Click to Login as an existing user or Register so you can print this article.
One of the regulatory pillars of the EMIR is the requirement for parties to collateralize the marked-to-market exposure in over-the-counter derivatives transactions that are not cleared by a central clearing system.
Since late last year, many banks in California, New York and Pennsylvania have received demand letters from two law firms that claim the websites of those banks violate Title III of the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA).
While third-party risk management has been a required component of an effective enterprise risk management program for many years, the topic is receiving elevated attention at insurance companies and related businesses.
Overseas Shipping Group ("Overseas") recently sued its former attorneys, a prominent New York-based law firm, for legal malpractice in drafting credit agreements that resulted in the company incurring an estimated $463 million in tax liability.
Register for Access and our Free Biweekly Alert for
This service is completely free. Access 250,000 archived articles from 100+ countries and get a personalised email twice a week covering developments (and yes, our lawyers like to think you’ve read our Disclaimer).