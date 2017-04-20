In a previous order, the district court granted a motion to stay
pending Inter Partes Review ("IPR") but deferred ruling
on the Motion to Stay with respect to EMC Corporation "until
EMC Corporation has filed a Notice with the Court indicating
whether it is bound by the statutory estoppel provisions of 35
U.S.C. § 315(e)."
Thereafter, EMC filed a Notice stating "if the Court stays
the above-captioned litigation pending resolution of the inter
partes reviews filed on the asserted patents then EMC agrees to be
bound by the full statutory estoppel provisions of 35 U.S.C. §
315."
Based on this stipulation, the district court agreed that a stay
would be appropriate. "The same analysis that the Court
undertook with respect to HPE and Dell in its Order regarding
Defendants' Motion to Stay thus applies to EMC and the Court
incorporates that analysis by reference here. In other words,
simplification of the issues weighs in favor of a stay, undue
prejudice to Plaintiff weighs in favor of a stay, and the status of
the case weighs in favor of a stay. Indeed, the Court understands
EMC to be representing that it will be bound by statutory estoppel
not only with respect to Dell and HPE's IPR petitions against
the Asserted Patents, but also with respect to IPRs filed against
the Asserted Patents by Oracle. Simplification of the issues thus
weighs even more heavily in favor of a stay with respect to
EMC."
Accordingly, the district court agreed to stay the case with
respect to EMC.
Realtime Data, LLC v. Dell Inc., Case No. 6:16-CV-00089
(E.D. Tex. Feb. 7, 2017)
