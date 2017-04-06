On Friday, January 13, 2017, the U.S. Supreme Court agreed to
hear the appeal of three cases addressing the enforceability of
mandatory arbitration agreements with class action waivers in the
employment setting. These agreements require employees to bring any
claim in arbitration, rather than court, and preclude class,
collective or other group actions in any forum.
What Are Employers Supposed to Do Now?
Employers should not throw out any arbitration programs they
currently may utilize while they await the Supreme Court's
ruling. There is no one right answer for all employers as to
whether to implement arbitration agreements, jury waivers or some
other alternative dispute resolution program. That said,
class action protection has been a key benefit for employers, and
so employers may wish to reconsider whether to implement an
arbitration program, or whether to revise or even discontinue an
existing program, depending on how the Court rules.
Lower Court Decisions
The three cases on appeal include the decision of the Ninth
Circuit (covering California and eight other western states) in
Morris v. Ernst & Young, LLP, the decision of the
Seventh Circuit (covering Illinois, Indiana, and Wisconsin) in
Lewis v. Epic Systems Corp., and the decision of the Fifth
Circuit (covering Texas, Louisiana, and Mississippi) in Murphy
Oil USA, Inc. v. NLRB. Each decision considered the
position of the National Labor Relations Board ("NLRB")
that class arbitration waivers violate employees' right to
engaged in "concerted activity," as protected by the
National Labor Relations Act ("NLRA"). The Fifth
Circuit rejected the NLRB's analysis in ruling that a class
arbitration waiver was enforceable. By contrast, the Seventh
and Ninth Circuits sided with the NLRB, although a prior Ninth
Circuit ruling did enforce a class arbitration waiver that included
an opt-out provision. The NLRB has ruled that even class
arbitration waivers with opt-out provisions violate the NLRA.
Anticipated Timing of Decision
The Supreme Court has indicated that it will wait until the 2017
term, which begins in October, to hear the appeal. Presumably, this
delay will allow time for Congress to confirm President's Trump
Supreme Court nominee so that the Court has a full complement of
nine Justices and can avoid a 4-4 vote.
Reading the Tea Leaves
In recent years, the Supreme Court, citing the strong national
policy favoring arbitration under the Federal Arbitration Act, has
repeatedly enforced mandatory arbitration agreements. None of these
cases, however, has addressed the NLRB's position that class
arbitration waivers violate the countervailing strong federal
policy under the NLRA. Focusing on President Trump's
nominee, Judge Neil Gorsuch, as the potential tie-breaking vote,
Judge Gorsuch has written opinions generally favouring arbitration
and limiting deference to government agencies like the NLRB, but
also has not directly addressed the issue of enforceability of
class arbitration waivers in employment agreements.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general
guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought
about your specific circumstances.
To print this article, all you need is to be registered on Mondaq.com.
Click to Login as an existing user or Register so you can print this article.
Are you finally caught up on all of the new California laws taking effect in 2017? Then begin preparing for 2018 because the California legislature has been busy drafting another set of employment related laws.
On February 5, 2017, in M.C.A.D. v. Country Bank for Savings, the "MCAD" held that an employer engaged in unlawful disability discrimination when it terminated an employee whose medical leave had ended...
Register for Access and our Free Biweekly Alert for
This service is completely free. Access 250,000 archived articles from 100+ countries and get a personalised email twice a week covering developments (and yes, our lawyers like to think you’ve read our Disclaimer).