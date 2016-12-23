Out with the old and in with the new? Not so fast.
For California employers, it's more like keep the old and add
the new. And, as so often happens, the new year brings new
concerns. While this list is not exhaustive, California
employers should keep their sights on the following new state and
local regulations or requirements for 2017:
State Minimum Wage Goes Up to $10.50 on January 1,
2017. Application of the new minimum wage to hourly
employees may seem simple enough, but it also requires an
examination and potential increase (or reclassification) for exempt
employees. The increased minimum wage raises the annual
salary requirement for exempt employees to $43,600. This will
continue to increase in the coming years as minimum wage is
scheduled to rise every year until it hits $15.00 per hour in
2022. Employers with workers in Los Angeles, San Diego and
many other municipalities should also be mindful of local minimum
wage ordinances.
Ban the Box Legislation in Effect in Los
Angeles. On December 9, 2016, Los Angeles enacted an
ordinance that prohibits employers in the City of Los Angeles from
asking job applicants about criminal convictions until after a
conditional offer of employment has been made. Although some
exceptions apply to workers in fields such as law enforcement and
child care, the ordinance will affect all city contractors and
private employers with 10 or more employees who perform at least
two hours of work on average each week within the geographic
boundaries of the City of Los Angeles. Employers will no
longer be permitted to include any questions on job applications
that seek disclosure of an applicant's criminal history, nor
can there be any questions about criminal history during the job
interview process.
San Francisco Paid Family Leave. On
January 1, 2017, employers with more than 50 employees will be
required to pay the difference between the state Paid Family Leave
and the employee's salary (to a set maximum cap for highly
compensated workers) for those eligible employees in San Francisco
who utilize the Paid Family Leave program for baby bonding time or
other qualifying purposes. Employers with more than 35
employees will have to comply as of July 1, 2017. The
state's portion of payment is 55% of salary; that percentage
will be increasing over the next few years.
Expansion of Fair Pay Act. Under the
Fair Pay Act, which went into effect on January 1, 2016, employers
are generally prohibited from paying an employee at wage rates less
than the rates paid to employees of the opposite sex in the same
establishment for equal work on jobs the performance of which
requires equal skill, effort, and responsibility, and which are
performed under similar working conditions. The recent
amendment to the Fair Pay Act (Labor Code Section 1197.5) provides
that an employee's prior salary cannot, by itself, justify any
disparity in compensation. The amendment also expands the
requirements of the Fair Pay Act to include employees' race or
ethnicity, and not just gender as a prohibited basis for pay
disparities.
Choice of Law and Forum in Employment
Contracts. Effective January 1, 2017, new California
Labor Code Section 925 prohibits employers from requiring
California-based employees to enter into agreements (including
arbitration agreements) requiring them to: (1) adjudicate claims
arising in California in a non-California forum; or (2) litigate
their claims under the law of another jurisdiction, unless the
employee was represented by counsel. Any provision of a
contract that violates this new law is voidable by the employee;
the employee may, therefore, choose to have the dispute adjudicated
in California under California law. The statute also provides
for an award of attorneys' fees for successful employees.
As a result of these new laws, employers should consult with
legal counsel to ensure their policies are compliant and their
employee handbooks and practices are up to date.
