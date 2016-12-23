On Monday, December 19, 2016, Ohio Governor John Kasich signed
Senate Bill 331, which prohibits
municipalities and other political subdivisions from raising the
minimum wage beyond Ohio's state minimum wage rate, currently
set at $8.10 an hour (for non-tipped employees).
The bill appears to be a direct reaction to two separate labor
union-backed local initiatives: Cleveland's "Fight for
15" movement, which was a failed effort to aggressively
increase Cleveland's minimum wage to $15 an hour; and
Youngstown's "Part-Time Bill of Rights" proposal,
which was a separate attempt to provide part-time workers with
certain employment benefits, including paid time off and advanced
notice of work schedules. If these efforts succeeded, Cleveland
would have the highest minimum wage of any city in the United
States, and Youngstown would join only a handful of U.S. cities
with specific part-time worker restrictions (and the first in
Ohio).
The Ohio business community strongly supported SB 331, concerned
with the prospect of separate wage and HR rules across hundreds of
Ohio cities and potentially compelling many businesses to move
operations outside city limits. For example, the minimum wage in
suburbs adjacent to Cleveland could have been $6.90 less per hour
for a non-tipped employee. The business community also argued the
local measures would have significantly stifled business growth as
companies would have been hesitant to expand in Cleveland and
Youngstown due to the significant strain on their labor
budgets.
The legislature passed SB 331 due to a perceived ambiguity in
Ohio law as to whether municipalities and other political
subdivisions retained authority to pass their own
employment-related regulations, including minimum wage requirements
that exceed those set by the Ohio General Assembly. Earlier this
year, Ohio Attorney General Mike DeWine issued an Advisory Opinion stating that Ohio law
prohibits municipalities from requiring employers to pay employees
an hourly minimum wage rate in excess of the statewide hourly
minimum wage rate (which is fixed by Ohio's Constitution).
Nonetheless, these local initiatives persisted. If passed,
litigation appeared likely.
SB 331 takes effect March 20, 2017. Below is a summary of the
preemption portions of the bill:
Minimum Wage
The bill provides: "No political subdivision shall
establish a minimum wage rate different from the wage rate required
under this section." This means that, unless determined to be
unconstitutional, all municipalities and political subdivisions
within Ohio are prohibited from requiring employers within those
municipalities and political subdivisions from paying workers a
minimum wage above that set by the General Assembly.
Other Employer Restrictions
SB 331 also grants Ohio's private employers the exclusive
right to govern matters concerning work hours, location of work,
scheduling, and fringe benefits, including:
The number of hours an employee is
required to work or be on call;
The time when an employee is required
to work or be on call;
The location where an employee is
required to work;
The amount of notification an
employee receives of work schedule assignments or changes to work
schedule assignments, including any addition or reduction of hours,
cancellation of a shift, or change in the date or time of a work
shift;
Minimizing fluctuations in the number
of hours an employee is scheduled to work on a daily, weekly, or
monthly basis;
Additional payment for reporting time
when work is or becomes unavailable, for being on call for work, or
for working a split shift;
Whether an employer will provide
advance notice of an employee's initial work or shift schedule,
notice of new schedules, or notice of changed schedules, including
whether an employer will provide employees with predictive
schedules;
Whether an employer will provide
additional hours of work to employees the employer currently
employs before employing additional workers;
Whether an employer will provide
employees with fringe benefits, and the type and amount of those
benefits.
