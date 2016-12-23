In a health policy landscape fraught with partisan rancor,
congressional members from both sides of the aisle came together to
pass the 21st Century Cures Act. Championed over the past three
years by bill sponsor and House Energy and Commerce Committee
Chairman Fred Upton (R-MI), the Cures Act primarily overhauls the
FDA's drug and device approval process. Secondarily, the new
law provides much needed-funding to combat the opioid drug crisis,
support individuals with mental illness, and advance biomedical
research.
FDA Approval Process
The Cures Act is viewed as an effort to modernize the FDA's
approach to drug and device approval and emphasizes a
patient-centered outlook. The legislation creates an accelerated
approval pathway for drugs and devices considered to be
breakthrough medical technologies in the hopes of providing
life-saving treatments to those patients who currently have few
options. To reduce approval time, the FDA is now authorized to use
biomarkers and similar drug development tools to shorten drug
development time.
The Cures Act also instructs the FDA when evaluating clinical
trials to focus more on real-world evidence and "patient
experience data" that provides information about the disease
or treatment's effect on patients' lives.
On the device side, the Cures Act expands the humanitarian
exemption of devices treating diseases and conditions affecting
fewer than 4,000 patients to those affecting up to 8,000 patients.
The FDA is also required to review and update its Class I and Class
II device lists and will now need to consider only the "least
burdensome" means of medical device safety prior to
approval.
For combination products, the Cures Act improves the process for
product approval by requiring the FDA to meet with the product
sponsor during early development. Specifically, this meeting will
facilitate an understanding between the sponsor and the FDA about
what standard the agency will use for approval and how the sponsor
should best study the product.
Finally, in an effort to increase patient autonomy, the Cures
Act requires pharmaceutical companies to make their compassionate
use policies publicly available, potentially increasing access to
not-yet-approved drugs that have the potential to treat serious or
life-threatening diseases.
The legislation also provides $500 million in additional funding
to support the new goals and programs at the FDA.
Opioid Drug Crisis
The Cures Act provides $1 billion in grant money to support
states trying to stem the opioid abuse epidemic. This grant money
will target prescription drug monitoring programs and prevention
activities, and expand access to addiction treatment.
Mental Health Funding
Considered the biggest advancement in support for mental health
since the Mental Health Parity Act in 2008, the Cures Act
strengthens the rules in the 2008 law, provides grant funding for
psychologists and psychiatrists in an effort to increase access to
mental health practitioners, and requires states to use 10 percent
of their mental health block grant on early intervention.
The legislation authorizes an "assertive community
treatment" grant program, which is widely considered to be one
of the best courses of treatment for individuals with schizophrenia
and other serious mental illnesses. It also provides funding for
assisted outpatient treatment programs to support those in
court-ordered care. Both programs are authorized in the Cures Act
but require future congresses to appropriate the funding.
Biomedical Research
The Cures Act allows the National Institutes of Health (NIH) to
finance high-risk, high-reward research projects through the
creation of a special procurement process, outside the traditional
NIH grants program. The legislation requires the director of the
NIH to create a "EUREKA prize" competition as a way to
improve biomedical research and advance treatments. Additionally,
the Cures Act creates programs – including the "Next
Generation of Researchers Initiative" which will improve
opportunities for younger researchers – to support aspiring
biomedical researchers. It also expands the scope and amount of the
NIH Loan Repayment Program which reduces the student loan burden,
allowing medical researchers to more easily enter public
service.
The legislation authorizes $4.8 billion over 10 years to the
NIH, including $1.5 billion for the Precision Medicine Initiative,
$1.6 billion for brain disease research and $1.8 billion for the
Cancer Moonshot Initiative that President Barack Obama announced
during his last State of the Union address, which has thus far been
spearheaded by Vice President Joe Biden.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general
guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought
about your specific circumstances.
To print this article, all you need is to be registered on Mondaq.com.
Click to Login as an existing user or Register so you can print this article.
Earlier this month, the Office of Inspector General of the Department of Health and Human Services, the agency charged with enforcement of key federal fraud and abuse laws, published its annual Work Plan . . .
Register for Access and our Free Biweekly Alert for
This service is completely free. Access 250,000 archived articles from 100+ countries and get a personalised email twice a week covering developments (and yes, our lawyers like to think you’ve read our Disclaimer).