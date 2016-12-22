Politically, 2016 is a year few of us will soon forget —
and 2017 could be just as memorable, as the focus shifts from the
campaign trail to Capitol Hill. With Congress adjourned for the
year and the framework of the Trump administration coming into
focus, now is a good time to step back and briefly assess what
we've learned in the past six weeks on some key issues.
It's important to note that we are in unchartered waters. The
situation is in constant flux, and every day brings at least as
many new questions as answers. In this unsettled state of affairs,
we offer two fundamental pieces of advice:
First, get used to it. In the weeks before the inauguration the
headlines and surprises will only come faster. And once the new
Congress and president are sworn in, we expect immediate action in
both branches. The result could be a policy and regulatory shift of
historic proportions.
Second, if you have interests at stake, you need boots on the
ground in the capital. When uncertainty is the norm and change is
inevitable, information confers enormous advantages. And obtaining
information in time to lend an influential voice in the policy
process requires a physical presence in Washington. Those
organizations and companies that are represented on the Hill will
be in the best position to influence discussions around the
following key issues as well as others that arise in the years
ahead.
Health care
We fully expect GOP leadership to use a budget reconciliation
bill — which can pass with just 51 votes in the Senate
— to push through some significant reform. And while that
could mean a tax package, at the moment health care reform appears
more likely in the spring. Will Republicans delay major changes to
the Affordable Care Act until after the 2018 midterm elections? Or
will the more strident voices in their caucus succeed in pushing
through immediate repeal-and-replace measures?
Tax code
Unless it's included in reconciliation, expect an attempt at
bipartisan tax reform sometime in 2017. House Speaker Paul Ryan is
intent on streamlining the tax code and reducing taxes. How that
plays out, and how he replaces the revenue lost to any tax cut,
will be vital questions for many industries. Renewable energy tax
credits are likely to come up in that discussion; wind and solar
industry groups are already marshaling for a defense.
Environment
In a bill with broad bipartisan support, the Senate passed the
Water Resources Development Act last week, which includes
provisions allowing for diversion of more water to drought-stricken
parts of California and a revamped approach to assessing how water
projects will impact endangered species. We see this bill, passed
after a six-year effort led by Foley's policy group, as a
canary in the heavily regulated coal mine, signaling a major
dismantling of the Obama administration's environmental
policies.
Financial services
GOP leadership, and the president-elect, have made clear their
desire to scale back much of the Dodd-Frank regime, and we fully
expect the House to pass a bill doing just that. From there it
could be complicated by the peculiar dynamic on the Democratic side
of the Senate Financial Services Committee. New Senate Minority
Leader Charles Schumer of New York favors reform, but he will no
longer be his party's ranking member on the committee. His
departure could embolden, or at least amplify, Senators Elizabeth
Warren, Bernie Sanders and, perhaps to a lesser extent, Sherrod
Brown, all vociferous opponents of any and all deregulation.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general
guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought
about your specific circumstances.
To print this article, all you need is to be registered on Mondaq.com.
Click to Login as an existing user or Register so you can print this article.
Over the next 30 to 40 years, recent studies estimate that as much as $30 trillion in wealth will transfer to the next generation. Much of this wealth will come in the form of private business interests.
Register for Access and our Free Biweekly Alert for
This service is completely free. Access 250,000 archived articles from 100+ countries and get a personalised email twice a week covering developments (and yes, our lawyers like to think you’ve read our Disclaimer).