On December 2, 2016, Judge O'Grady of the U.S. District
Court for the Eastern District of Virginia granted the USPTO's
motion to dismiss the complaint brought by Elm 3DS Innovations, LLC
over the "holidays" declared December 22-24, 2015 when
the USPTO experienced a power outage that impacted its electronic
filing systems. The decision may leave other stakeholders wondering
whether Elm was not the best party to challenge the USPTO's
action, or whether the action is simply unreviewable under the
APA.
On December 22, 2015, at
approximately 7:00 pm, the United States Patent and Trademark
Office (USPTO) experienced a major power outage at its headquarters
in Alexandria, Virginia, resulting in damaged equipment that
required the subsequent shutdown of many USPTO online and
information technology systems. ....
On the same webpage, the USPTO explains the decision to treat
December 22-24, 2015 as "Federal holiday[s] within the
District of Colombia":
In light of this emergency
situation, the USPTO will consider each day from Tuesday, December
22, 2015, through Thursday, December 24, 2015, to be a
"Federal holiday within the District of Columbia" under
35 U.S.C. § 21 and 37 C.F.R. §§ 1.6, 1.7, 1.9,
2.2(d), 2.195, and 2.196.
As a result, "[a]ny action or fee due on these days will be
considered as timely for the purposes of, e.g., 15 U.S.C.
§§ 1051(b), 1058, 1059, 1062(b), 1063, 1064, and 1126(d),
or 35 U.S.C. §§ 119, 120, 133, and 151, if the action is
taken, or the fee paid, on the next succeeding business day on
which the USPTO is open (37 C.F.R. §§ 1.7(a) and
2.196)."
Elm's Complaint
Elm challenged the USPTO's authority to declare that a day
was a "Federal holiday within the District of Colombia"
when that day was not treated as such by any other Federal agency.
In particular, Elm asserted that only Congress can declare a
"Federal holiday within the District of Colombia."
Elm asserted that it was harmed by these "holidays"
because the PTAB accepted IPR petitions filed against its patents
on December 28, 2015, even though the statutory deadline for the
petitions expired December 24, 2015.
The District Court Decision
Judge O'Grady gave three main reasons for granting the
USPTO's motion to dismiss:
The IPR statute (35 USC 314 §
(d)) precludes judicial review of "any direct challenge to the
institution of the IPR proceedings."
The declaration of holidays was not a
"final agency action" reviewable under the APA, because
it is "[a] merely procedural rule, which does not impose
harm."
Elm has an alternative remedy via
appeal to the Federal Circuit once there has been a final decision
in the IPR proceedings.
On the second point, the court noted that for purposes of APA
review, "final agency action" has been defined as
"action ... by which rights or obligations have been
determined, or from which legal consequences will flow." The
court found that none of Elm's alleged injuries were
"concrete and immediately felt" when the holidays were
declared, but rather were "contingent on events independent of
[the USPTO's holiday] actions," namely, those of the IPR
petitioners and the PTAB. The court also stated that while the
"holidays" changed the
mechanism by which petitioners were
permitted to file the IPRs, it did not expand their
substantive rights. That is, because of
the "holidays" petitioners could file their petitions
electronically on December 28 instead of having to request
permission to file by mail by December 24, but the substantive IPR
requirements were not affected.
Is The USPTO's Action Unreviewable?
If Elm's patents are invalidated in the IPR proceedings, it
may raise its claim against these "holidays" again in an
appeal to the Federal Circuit. If so, it will be interesting to see
whether the Federal Circuit will review this USPTO action, or will
agree with the district court that it is unreviewable under the IPR
statute and/or the APA. If the Federal Circuit renders a decision
under the IPR statute, that could leave open the door for challenge
by a party harmed in the ex parte context, such as a party
who would have been a "first inventor to file" but for
the acceptance of an application that took advantage of the
additional time conferred by the "holidays," or in the
infringement context, such as a party accused of infringement of a
patent that would be invalid but for the additional grace period
provided by the "holidays."
The content of this article is intended to provide a general
guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought
about your specific circumstances.
