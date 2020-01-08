How to make a successful start as a deputy or attorney
Acting as a property and affairs attorney or deputy for a loved
one can be a daunting task, but it is one that more and more of us
are facing. You have the job of looking after some else’s
finances and you very much want to get it right and do things well.
You may have heard some of the commonly held beliefs about being an
attorney or deputy but should you rely on these? Acting as an
attorney or deputy is more complicated than simply stepping into
the shoes of your loved one and doing whatever you think they would
have done. At Wrigleys we are committed to helping you to get
things right. This is the start of a series of blogs that will look
at how to be an attorney or deputy, how to make is a success and
how we can help if you need guidance.
So, once you have your registered LPA or received a Deputy Order
how do you get started and what tasks should you deal with first?
As a professional deputy we:
Check the Order or LPA to see if it
says there is anything we can't do or if there is something we
have to do
Write to all the banks etc to
register the LPA or deputy order
Open a separate bank account to
manage the funds of the person we are acting for
I would advise to start by looking at the LPA or your deputy
order and checking to see if there is anything you can’t do.
This is known as a restriction. Common restrictions may prevent the
sale of a house without the specific agreement of the Court of
Protection. If there is a restriction that you know is going to be
a problem, for example you will need to sell a house to pay care
fees but the LPA or deputy order doesn’t allow it, then you
will need to apply to the Court of Protection to ask the
restriction to be removed.
Attorneys and deputies are expected to make sure they know all
the duties that they have. These are not all written on the LPA or
the Deputy Order. To avoid making a mistake check what the rules
are generally about what attorneys and deputies can and cannot do.
A good place to get information about acting as an attorney or
deputy is from the website of the Office of the Public Guardian
(OPG). There is also a Code of Practice which covers the duties of
attorneys and deputies, which must be followed. You should check
information about gifting, investing, wills and so on to make sure
you are confident about your new role. If you want to take
professional advice to help you with being a deputy or attorney the
cost of this can be met from the funds of the person you manage,
you will not be out of pocket if you need professional support.
A deputy or attorney must act in the best interests of the
person they are helping. An attorney or deputy who is not acting in
the best interests of the person they are appointed to help can be
removed by the Court and legal steps can be taken so that they pay
back any funds they may have lost or stolen.
Once you have checked what you can and cannot do as a deputy or
attorney the next step is to contact all of the banks, building
societies, utility providers, pension funds etc with a copy of the
LPA or deputy order asking that they update the records to show
that you are acting. It may be a good idea to ask for copy
statements if you believe that paperwork is missing that you might
need. Check that the person you are acting for is receiving all the
income they are entitled to; there are a number of online services
that help you to check benefits entitlements. If there are any
debts see if they can be paid off.
It is important that as deputy or attorney your money and that
of the person you act for is not mixed together. You should have a
main deputy or attorney account that is completely separate from
your own personal accounts. Deputies have to give the OPG a report
each year of how they spend the money they manage. Attorneys must
keep records too because they may be asked to provide an account if
there is a problem or question in the future. I am going to look at
record keeping in more detail in a future blog.
Having taken these steps you should have made a great start to
being a successful deputy or attorney. Remember, if you need
professional advice to get things right then the costs of this
advice can be paid from the money of the person you are acting for,
it is not a cost to you personally. Taking advice early on to get
things right is often much easier and cheaper than fixing a
mistake.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general
guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought
about your specific circumstances.
