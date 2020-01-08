The European Council has agreed its position regarding proposed
changes to the Motor Insurance Directive (MID). The paper sets out
the negotiating position of the Council ahead of discussions with
the European Parliament and the European Commission.
The negotiating mandate confirms that the Council has steered
very closely to the position of the Commission when considering the
scope of the MID.
The current iteration of the MID requires "insurance
against civil liability in respect of the use of motor
vehicles." In the absence of a definition of
'use', well-reported decisions such as Vnuk and
Rodrigues de Andrade, extended the scope of 'use',
prompting consultations and a determination to codify these
decisions to ensure certainty.
The Council proposes to define 'use' as "any
use of such vehicle as a means of transport, that is, at the time
of the accident, consistent with the normal function of that
vehicle, irrespective of the vehicle's characteristics and
irrespective of the terrain on which the motor vehicle is used and
of whether it is stationary or in motion."
By contrast, the definition of 'use' proposed by the
Parliament last year included reference to the "use of a
vehicle in traffic". The phrase 'in traffic',
required a substantial definition itself.
The Council's proposal makes no reference to 'in
traffic', and is therefore aligned with the definition of
'use' proposed by the Commission in 2018.
Definition of vehicle
Interestingly, the Council also proposes a definition of
'vehicle' to be covered by the Directive as follows:
a) any motor vehicle propelled exclusively by mechanical
power on land but not running on rails with:
- a maximum design speed of more than 25 km/h, or
- a maximum net weight of more than 25 kg.
b) any trailer to be used with a vehicle referred to in
point a), whether coupled or un-coupled;
The proposal makes clear that any wheelchair vehicles
exclusively intended for use by the physically handicapped would be
not considered a 'vehicle' even if they met the
characteristics set out above.
This definition has also taken into account an expected increase
in light electric vehicles, with the mandate specifically stating
that any of these vehicle which "do not meet the
definition should be excluded from the scope of application of the
Directive."
Motorsports
The proposals advanced by the Parliament had provided a blanket
exclusion from the Directive for vehicles used in motorsports
events – which was contained within the definition of 'in
traffic'.
The Council's proposal is more nuanced, allowing motorsports
vehicles an exemption from compliance with the Directive where
"the Member State ensures that the organiser of the
activity or any other party has an alternative insurance or
guarantee policy covering the damage to any third party including
spectators and other bystanders, and that the organiser has taken
such an optional alternative insurance or guarantee
policy."
Claims against insolvent insurers
The Council has also set out proposals for dealing with claims
against insolvent insurers. The Council mandate states that in
cases of cross-border provision of insurance services,
"the compensation scheme in the victim's member state
of residency should initially pay the claim of the
victim". That compensation scheme would then be
reimbursed by the compensation scheme from the insolvent
insurer's home member state.
Brexit
The text of the Council paper proposes that the amended
Directive be implemented 24 months after an agreement on amendments
is reached. The UK will have left the European Union by that time,
and will likely have come to the end of the transition period.
However, this does not mean that these proposals will not be of
relevance of to the UK. Regulatory alignment in certain areas can
be expected even after the UK leaves the EU, and the provision of
road traffic insurance may be one of these areas. The Government
showed a continuing willingness to ensure compatibility with EU law
last year when amending section 152(2) of the Road Traffic
Act.
The proposals of the European Council can be found here: