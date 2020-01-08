Over recent months, calls for Entrepreneur’s Relief (ER)
to be scrapped have multiplied and intensified. The Institute for
Fiscal Studies, the Association of Accounting Technicians as well
as the former chair of HMRC, Sir Edward Troup, have all raised
questions over the future of ER during the recent election
campaign.
Is it therefore time to act?
What is ER?
ER reduces to 10% (from 20%) the rate of Capital Gains Tax (CGT)
that is paid when some or all of a business is sold. It is
available to most individuals, qualifying beneficiaries and some
trustees of settlements, subject to a number of conditions. There
is lifetime limit of gains which qualify for ER, which is currently
£10M.
Broadly, to qualify for ER, an individual must be a sole trader
or business partner and have owned the business for at least two
years. When selling shares or securities, for at least the
preceding two years, the individual must be an employee or office
holder of the company, whose activities are in trading and which
qualifies as a ‘personal company’ – this means
that the individual must hold at least 5% of shares and voting
rights and be entitled to at least 5% of either the profits on
distribution and assets on winding up or disposal proceeds if the
company is sold.
The ‘qualifying beneficiary’ requirement...
ER is also available to trustees when they dispose of
‘settlement business assets’, that is assets settled in
trust that have been used for the purposes of a business, where
there is a ‘qualifying beneficiary’. A qualifying
beneficiary is one with an interest in possession in the settlement
business assets who satisfies all the ER qualifying conditions for
a period of two years ending not earlier than three years prior to
the disposal of such assets.
Contrary to HMRC’s published view on the point, a recent
case (Quentin Skinner 2005 Settlement L and others v HMRC [2019]
UKFTT 516 (TC)) has confirmed that, for ER to apply when trustees
dispose of business assets, the qualifying beneficiary needs an
interest in possession only at the date of disposal – i.e.
not throughout the full two-year period, although this remains
relevant in respect of the other qualifying conditions relating to
both the trading and ‘personal’ nature of the company
being disposed of and the length of the employment or office held
by the beneficiary in question.
and some planning opportunities...
Although the £10M allowance limit cannot be circumvented
by an individual selling certain business assets personally and
others through a trust of which he or she is a qualifying
beneficiary, Skinner has certainly facilitated the use of ER by
trustees and tax planning in relation to the sale of a family
businesses.
A business owner will be able to make the most out of each of
his or her family member’s £10M allowance: in fact,
provided all other conditions are met, transferring the business
assets into a trust (with such transfer being free of any tax
charges, including inheritance tax, due to the business nature of
the assets transferred, and CGT, due to the so-called
‘holdover relief’) and giving family members working in
the business an interest in possession in such a trust will enable
such family members to claim ER on a later sale, each on an amount
of gains of up to £10M.
Given recent commentary on this topic, it is time to take advice
and to act!
The content of this article is intended to provide a general
guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought
about your specific circumstances.
