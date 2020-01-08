The Pre-Action Protocol for Low Value Personal Injury
(Employers' Liability and Public Liability) Claims (EL/PL
Protocol) and the Pre-Action Protocol for Low Value Personal Injury
Claims in Road Traffic Accidents require the Claimant to submit all
evidence relied upon in support of a claim with the Stage 2
Settlement Pack. Can a Claimant, at a Stage 3 Hearing, rely on
additional documents which were not served within the Stage 2
Settlement Pack? In Wickes Building Supplies Limited v William
Blair, the Court of Appeal considered this question.
In this case, upon service of the Stage 3 Part 8 proceedings,
the Claimant attempted to rely upon a Witness Statement which had
not been served with the Stage 2 Settlement Pack; paragraph 6.3 of
Practice Direction 8B of the Civil Procedure Rules provides that
the Court Proceedings Pack must include only documents which were
served at Stage 2.
At the Stage 3 Hearing, the District Judge decided that it would
be wrong to permit the Claimant to rely on the Witness Statement,
assessing damages at £2,000.00. The Claimant appealed to a
Circuit Judge who set aside the District Judge's Order,
dismissing the Part 8 Stage 3 claim and allowing the Claimant to
commence Part 7 proceedings; whilst the costs payable to the
Claimant would be limited to the Stage 3 fixed costs, allowing the
claim to move to Part 7 would have increased the cost to the
Defendant of handling the claim.
Wickes appealed that decision and Lord Justice Baker gave the
Court of Appeal's leading judgment. The Defendant was not
seeking to oppose the Stage 3 proceedings but was objecting to
Claimant's relying on the Witness Statement which had been
served after Stage 2.
If the Defendant had objected to the claim proceeding under the
Protocol, at that point the Court would be under a duty to dismiss
the claim, enabling the Claimant to start Part 7 proceedings
(provided that limitation has not expired). However, where the
Defendant agreed to the claim proceeding to Stage 3 hearing but
objected to the Court's considering the evidence which had not
been served at Stage 2 the Court could refuse to allow the
additional evidence to be considered.
In restoring the District Judge's original Order, the Court
of Appeal has given a judgment which should benefit Defendants and
their insurers, enabling them to prevent Claimants from relying on
additional evidence which is served in order to increase the value
of claims whilst retaining them within the low cost Stage 3
process.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general
guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought
about your specific circumstances.
