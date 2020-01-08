Following our previous blog, there has been an update
on the case of Jordi Casamitjana v League Against Cruel
Sports. On 3 January 2020, the Employment Tribunal ruled that
ethical veganism qualifies as a 'philosophical
belief' under the Equality Act 2010 (the
Act).
In order to be protected by the Act, a 'philosophical
belief' must be:
genuinely held;
a belief and not an opinion or
viewpoint based on the present state of information available;
a belief as to a weighty and
substantial aspect of human life and behaviour;
a belief with a certain level of
cogency, seriousness, coherency and importance; and
a belief worthy of respect in a
democratic society, which is not incompatible with human dignity
and does not conflict with the fundamental rights of others.
The ruling only applies to 'ethical vegans'.
Ethical vegans are usually distinguished from 'health
vegans', who follow a plant-based diet for dietary
reasons, as ethical veganism is a way of living which seeks to
exclude all forms of animal exploitation, in food, clothing or any
other purpose.
The Tribunal's judgment was that it was 'satisfied
overwhelmingly' that ethical veganism constituted a
philosophical belief under the above criteria. Whilst Employment
Tribunal judgments are not binding, this judgment reflects the
expanding approach towards the definition of 'philosophical
belief'; the Employment Tribunal and Employment Appeal
Tribunal have previously recognised both belief in man-made climate
change and the belief in the sanctity of life as capable of
protection under the Act. In contrast in 2019 vegetarianism was
found not to be a protected belief
(Conisbee v Crossley Farms Ltd & Ors [2019]) on much
the same grounds as being a vegan for health reasons alone was not
considered to be sufficient to qualify.
The ruling does not mean that Mr Casamaitjana will win his case.
It simply means that it will be able to proceed. He will need to
show that there was a sufficient link between his ethical veganism
and his treatment at work.
Employees found to hold a belief that is protected under the Act
will be protected by law from discrimination in the workplace. The
number of vegans in the UK has quadrupled in the last four years
and it is important that employers continue to remain sensitive to
their employees' ethical choices in order to avoid opening
themselves up to claims of discrimination on the basis of
philosophical belief. Practical steps that employers should
consider following this decision include:
updating Equality and Diversity
Policies;
offering vegan options in staff
canteens;
reviewing the material of staff
uniforms;
reminding employees that
discriminatory action or remarks can result in disciplinary
action.
