Case law has held that, for a philosophical belief to have
protection under the Equality Act 2010, the belief has to meet the
following conditions:
it must be genuinely held;
it must be a belief, not an opinion
or viewpoint based on the present state of information
available;
it must be a belief as to a weighty
and substantial aspect of human life and behaviour;
it must attain a certain level of
cogency, seriousness, cohesion and importance; and
it must be worthy of respect in a
democratic society and not be incompatible with human dignity.
Mr Jordi Casamitjana was employed by the League Against Cruel
Sports. The League Against Cruel Sports sacked Mr Casamitjana. He
claims this was because he blew the whistle in respect of his
employer's pension fund investments in firms involved with
animal testing. Animal testing was against his ethical vegan
beliefs. The League Against Cruel Sports allege they sacked Mr
Casamitjana on the grounds of his gross misconduct.
The League Against Cruel Sports actually conceded that ethical
veganism did amount to a protected philosophical belief under the
Equality Act. However, Reading Employment Tribunal, at a
preliminary hearing, decided that it was not sufficient for Mr
Casamitjana to hold that belief and for his employer to agree it
amounted to a belief. It was necessary for the tribunal to
determine that point for itself.
Norwich Employment Tribunal considered the issue on 2 and 3
January 2020. The judge found "overwhelmingly" that
ethical veganism constitutes a philosophical belief and is a
protected characteristic.
The case has attracted much publicity in light of the extended
protection for vegans – see Dentons' Victoria Albon's
comments to
People Management and
HR Grapevine. However, amongst the headlines one should
remember that other ethical vegans might not have the same set of
beliefs as Mr Casamitjana, and therefore their belief may not
amount to a protected characteristic.
In addition, Mr Casamitjana's case has only just got going.
A tribunal will now determine in a case starting on 20 February
2020 whether the League Against Cruel Sports fairly dismissed Mr
Casamitjana because of his alleged gross misconduct. Mr Casamitjana
alleges his dismissal amounted to an act of discrimination based on
his philosophical belief. If a tribunal again finds in his favour,
Mr Casamitjana will be entitled to loss of earnings and damages for
injury to feelings.
Employers should take note of this finding and how it may affect
their business – are vegans catered for and can ethical
vegans object (now with protection) from handling non-vegan goods?
Even if an employer does not hold the same belief as its employee,
it may be unlawful to take action against the employee because of
their belief. Employers should exercise caution in this regard.
