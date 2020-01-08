In the recent case of Tiplady v City of Bradford
Metropolitan Council the Court of Appeal considered whether a
detriment suffered by an employee as a result of blowing the
whistle has to be related to their employment for the employee to
be protected, or is it sufficient that it only affects the
employee's private or personal life.
Facts of the case
Mrs Tiplady was employed by the City of Bradford Metropolitan
District Council (the Council) as a senior planning officer.
Between 2014 and 2016, she and her husband complained to the
Council about a sewer and the construction of a shed at the
property they owned. Mrs Tiplady was dissatisfied with the way the
Council handled the problem. She lodged a grievance shortly before
resigning in October 2016.
She subsequently brought a claim of "ordinary"
constructive unfair dismissal as well as "automatically"
unfair dismissal and detriments suffered as a result of making
protected disclosures. Most of the detriments about which Mrs
Tiplady complained related to the way the Council had handled her
sewer and property issues as a householder, and not to her capacity
as an employee.
One of the questions that the Tribunal had to consider as part
of Mrs Tiplady's case was whether the detriments which were not
related to her employment could be considered as detriments under
the Employment Rights Act 1996 at all.
Decision
The Employment Tribunal dismissed Mrs Tiplady's claims. It
held that the Council had either not subjected her to a detriment
or that any detriment she had suffered had not been on the grounds
of her protected disclosures. Mrs Tiplady appealed. The Employment
Appeal Tribunal found that protection from detriment is afforded to
workers so must relate to the suffering of a detriment in
employment. Mrs Tiplady appealed to the Court of Appeal.
The Court of Appeal also dismissed Mrs Tiplady's appeal. It
concluded that when considering if a detriment was suffered
"in the employment field", the tribunal should try to
establish in what "capacity" the detriment was suffered.
In other words, "whether [the detriment] was suffered by the
claimant as an employee".
It is worth noting, however, that the Court did not think that
"the employment field" should be interpreted narrowly and
that borderline cases were possible. Accordingly it said this case
should not be taken as an attempt to set out definitive
guidance.
Key point
Mrs Tiplady's case makes it clear that under the Employment
Rights Act, a detriment suffered as a result of a protected
disclosure has to relate in some way to the person's
employment. However, the Court of Appeal kept the options open for
the cases where the effect of a whistleblowing detriment is
ambiguous and where it may be difficult to differentiate the effect
it has on the employee's personal life from that it has on
their employment.
