A number of states within the European Union (EU) want it to
widen its view of what it considers to be tax havens and impose
stricter
sanctions on countries facilitating tax avoidance.
A document prepared for the EU by the Danish government calls
for a discussion on whether current criteria provide sufficient
protection against tax avoidance and evasion. It emphasises the
importance of a tougher approach, arguing that there is a need for
the EU to discuss the current safeguards it has in place.
While the views in the document have some support, some EU
countries – namely Luxembourg, Ireland and the Netherlands
– may view it as an attack on their use of low taxation to
make themselves attractive locations for foreign firms.
A meeting of EU finance ministers has already seen some member
states support the Danish proposal. Croatia, which will hold the EU
chair from January, has said the situation will be reviewed during
its six-month presidency.
Revelations this decade of widespread tax avoidance schemes used
by corporations and wealthy individuals prompted the EU to set up a
blacklist in 2017. Foreign jurisdictions are blacklisted if they do
not meet EU tax transparency and regulation standards.
Countries that commit to making changes are included on a
so-called "grey list'' until those changes are
introduced. If they miss deadlines, they are placed on the
blacklist. But critics believe the current definition of tax havens
is too narrow and are unhappy that the arrangement only screens
non-EU countries, on the basis that its states are already tackling
tax avoidance.
It will be interesting to see whether the implementation of the
EU's Fifth Anti-Money Laundering Directive in January 2020 has
a genuinely positive effect when it comes to introducing further
tax transparency measures in the EU.
