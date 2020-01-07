Welcome to Herbert Smith Freehills’ new monthly private
wealth industry updates in Asia.
Every month we survey ten Asian jurisdictions for legal
developments concerning trust and estate planning which are of
interest to the private wealth industry, and provide a succinct
summary in a table format. The jurisdictions covered in the update
are Hong Kong, Singapore, China, Taiwan, Japan, India, Malaysia,
Indonesia, Thailand and the Philippines. We hope that these updates
will prove to be a useful resource to keep private clients,
business people, and lawyers abreast of legal updates in the
region.
Hong Kong
Hong Kong Court of Appeal upholds anti-Bartlett clause
In Zhang Hong Li v DBS Bank and others
the Court of Final Appeal ruled that the anti-Bartlett clause
contained in the trust deed effectively excluded any "high
level supervisory duty" with any purported residual
obligation on the part of the former trustee in relation losses to
a trust resulting from risky investment decisions made by an
investment advisor on behalf of the trust's underlying private
investment company. See our summary and detailed blogs for further information.
Singapore
FATF releases follow-up report on Singapore’s AML
regime
Following Singapore’s mutual evaluation in 2016, it has
been in an enhanced follow-up process with FATF and has been
reporting back to FATF on the measures taken to improve its AML
regime. In the follow-up report, FATF gave Singapore improved
ratings in four areas including in relation to transparency and
beneficial ownership of companies and trusts. Singapore is now
compliant on 20 of the 40 Recommendations and largely compliant on
17 of them. It remains partially compliant on 3 of the 40
Recommendations and Singapore is to continue to report back to FATF
on its progress.
Malaysia
Withholding property tax to be introduced
The Finance Act that is due to be passed in Malaysia will
introduce withholding tax of 7% on people who purchase property
from non-Malaysian resident companies in cash (wholly or partly).
Following the purchase and within 60 days, the tax must be remitted
to the tax authorities.
Companies Commission of Malaysia concludes consultation on
beneficial ownership reporting
