We first wrote about CEO impersonation
fraud back in 2015. At around the same time,
Peebles Media Group was a victim of such fraud. A member of their
credit control team received emails purporting to be from the
managing director and ultimately £193,250 was transferred to
the fraudsters in a series of transactions.
Such a financial loss can be devastating both for the business
but also for the individual who transferred the funds. There is
usually a breakdown in the relationship between employer and
employee and this can result in the employee leaving the company
– either by agreement with a clean break, or, as in this
case, by dismissal. Normally, a dismissal would be the end of it
and the employer will seek to recover any loss from its bankers or
insurers. Indeed, Peebles were able to recover £85,265.98,
but this left a shortfall of £107,984.02. Peebles then took
the unusual step of bringing a claim against the credit controller
to recover the remaining sum.
Can an employer sue an employee?
Employers suing employees is not uncommon. However, the vast
majority of these claims are in respect of breach of post
termination restrictions, misuse of confidential information or for
failing to work a notice period. It is rare to see a claim against
an employee for loss occasioned during employment due to the
employee’s negligence in the performance of their duties. One
of the few reported cases of an employer successfully claiming
against an employee in such circumstances is Lister v Romford Ice
and Cold Storage Co Ltd [1957] AC 555. This demonstrated that
employees do owe an implied duty to carry out their duties with due
competence and care and, if they breach this duty, the employer can
recover damages.
Employers are often found to be liable to third parties for
damages caused by their employees. This can give rise to employees
thinking that this is where the liability ends and that there is no
come back on them. However, even where an employer is responsible
for compensating a third party, if there is a breach of duty by the
employee resulting in that damage, the employer can still look to
the employee to cover the sums that they have had to pay out.
Peebles argued that the employee should, through use of common
sense, have been able to spot the risk of fraud in the transactions
she was being asked to process. The employee argued that she did
not have specific training on these risks and therefore should not
be responsible. The court ultimately determined that as the first
in the series of payments was authorised by another member of
staff, the credit controller had not breached her duty to take care
and was not liable to repay the sums to the employer.
What can we learn?
The outcome in the Peebles case highlights that prevention is
better than cure and the more specific training the employer
offers, and regularly repeats, and the better the policies and
procedures that are in place, the less likely the employer will be
to suffer loss in the first place (see our earlier article for more information).
Further, if a business does suffer loss, having better procedures
will put it in a better positon to claim against employees who do
not follow these procedures.
However, before pursuing an employee in such a case, it is worth
bearing the following in mind:
1. Even if the claim is successful, will the employee have funds
to pay the damages and any costs awarded?
2. Taking action against employees could result in other
employees being less prepared to come forward with mistakes that
are made, which could mean that incidences of fraud go unreported
or uncovered.
3. Bringing a claim against a former employee can have
implications for the reputation of the employer. If this is seen as
heavy handed (particularly if the employer loses), it could affect
relationships with customers and also restrict the ability of the
employer to recruit talented employees.
