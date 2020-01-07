The Scottish government has recently issued a publication on its plans to reform the use of
mediation in the Scottish civil justice system. In the publication,
the government expresses its intention to establish a
‘Scottish Dispute Resolution Delivery Group’ that will
meet in early 2020 to develop and shape an
“evidence-based package of reform” relating to
mediation in Scotland. These meetings will be followed by a public
consultation seeking views of the general public, stakeholders and
interested parties, with the aim of building consensus on the way
forward for mediation in the civil justice system in Scotland.
The government publication was issued in response to a June 2019
report by an ‘Expert Group’ of leading mediators under
the auspices of Scottish Mediation entitled ‘Bringing Mediation into the Mainstream in Civil
Justice in Scotland‘ and a May 2019 proposal for a member’s bill on
mediation (and a related consultation) by MSP Margaret Mitchell.
The Expert Group Report was created with the government’s
support and contains 27 recommendations to encourage increased use
of mediation, including the introduction of “a degree of
compulsion” into the system, the establishment of an
Early Dispute Resolution Office to direct parties to mediation and
coordinate the mediation process where appropriate, and the
creation of a Mediation Act. The draft bill proposed by MSP
Mitchell seeks to establish a new process of court-initiated
mediation, whereby the parties to civil proceedings are required to
answer a questionnaire assessing the suitability of mediation for
the case and attend a mandatory ‘Mediation Information
Session’ with a duty mediator before they can decide whether
or not to proceed with the mediation of their dispute. The Scottish
government has indicated that it will take some time to review the
proposals by the Expert Group and MSP Mitchell in order to assess
the impact on the general public, businesses, the legal profession,
and the broader justice system. We expect that these proposals will
be considered further in the 2020 consultation that was announced
by the government.
These developments in Scotland are particularly interesting in
light of the parallel debate in England & Wales on how to
‘normalise’ the use of mediation in the civil justice
system, including whether there is scope for some degree of
compulsion. That debate has been examined most recently in the
Civil Justice Council’s 2018 ‘ADR and Civil
Justice’ report (summarised here), which recommended a number of reforms
to give more weight to the existing ‘nudges and
encouragements’ toward ADR in the English court system.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general
guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought
about your specific circumstances.
