The Central Arbitration Committee (CAC) has decided that
a group of Deliveroo riders were not "workers", in an
application for trade union recognition by the Independent Workers
Union of Great Britain (IWGB).
The IWGB had applied to the CAC for statutory recognition by
Deliveroo, in respect of a group of riders based in Camden, North
London. Trade union recognition only applies in respect of
employees or workers (not self-employed people). So, before the
application could proceed, the CAC had to decide whether the riders
were workers.
Since the riders were allowed under their contracts to use a
substitute to do their deliveries, and some of them had actually
done so, the CAC concluded that the riders did not work for
Deliveroo "personally". This meant that they could not be
workers, so the application failed.
What happens now?
A decision of the CAC can be challenged in the High Court, but
there is no indication yet of whether IWGB plans to take this
route. Separately, a number of Tribunal claims have reportedly been
brought against Deliveroo by riders claiming that they are workers
and therefore entitled to the national minimum wage and holiday
pay. A CAC decision is not directly binding on an Employment
Tribunal and it will be interesting to see how far the Tribunal
considers it relevant.
What does this decision mean for other businesses?
There are two key points to take away:
The CAC relied heavily on the fact that some riders had sent a
substitute on occasions. It didn't matter that this happened
infrequently – the fact that it had happened at all
demonstrated that the substitution clause was genuine. Simply
having a substitution clause in a contract is not enough on its
own. There must be convincing evidence either that substitution has
actually happened, or if not, that it could happen in practice
(though this may be harder to prove).
The riders failed at the first hurdle because the CAC found
they were not working personally. This meant that the CAC
didn't need to look at any other parts of the contract. If in
contrast the CAC had found the riders were working personally, then
it would have looked at all of the other elements of the contract
in order to assess whether the riders were workers or self-employed
(for example, control, ability to work elsewhere). When drafting a
self-employed contract it is important to ensure that every aspect
of the contract is consistent with self-employment, and also that
what happens in practice matches what the contract says.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general
guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought
about your specific circumstances.
