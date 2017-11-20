Actions not words, of course. But there are some words and
phrases we have mentioned or encountered recently that we think are
worth consideration by the charities and wider third sector.
"The engaged, entrepreneurial philanthropist" and
"mission-focused" organisations"
Here are a few comments from Brodies' Alan Eccles in the
Scotsman's legal review on charities:-
Changes and challenges aside, there are plenty of positives in
the charity sector, including the emergence of what Alan Eccles,
partner at Brodies, describes as "mission-focused"
organisations.
He says: "Across a range of areas such as the health sector
and life sciences, organisations are being able to do really
exciting things that they would have struggled to do as purely
asset-locked organisations.
"Having that mission focus is taking social enterprise to
the next level and getting more people involved who otherwise
wouldn't have been able to support those organisations, and see
new events and programmes to showcase and encourage pitching.
Eccles names Social Investment Scotland as an example of an
organisation that is active in this area, having recently organised
a Pitch for Purpose event.
"We are also continuing to see a good number of new
philanthropists coming through," says Eccles. "They are
wanting to give in a way in which they are quite clear about what
they want to achieve. They have a much more engaged relationship
with the charities and causes they are supporting. "It's
not just about writing a cheque – they actually want to
engage with and understand what a charity is doing, which adds much
more than just cash. This is the engaged, entrepreneurial
philanthropist.
It offers a course on charities to help support and create...
well... informed trustees! Given the appearance of comments
about training, induction and similar factors in OSCR Inquiry
Reports, it is positive that this accessible course will be
available to help trustees become better informed trustees.
More positively perhaps, this type of learning will help potential
and current charity trustees be even better placed to help their
particular charity flourish and further its purposes.
The writing of the course has been a pan-UK effort co-ordinated
by and under the editorial guidance of
Julie Hutchison and includes Brodies' Alan Eccles among the
writing team members.
