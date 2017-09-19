For most people, being outdoors and enjoying nature is all about
going "back to basics" and getting away from technology
and gadgets. However, throughout the ages, seemingly
straightforward and low-tech outdoor pursuits have attracted their
fair share of amazing and interesting inventions as shown in the
selection of weird and wonderful patents in this blog.
Early in the 20th century, folding boats were hugely popular
throughout Europe. These typically consisted of a collapsible frame
and a hull stretched over the frame to form a kayak. While the
basic designs for folding boats reach back well over 2,000 years,
inventors from the 1920s went even further and designed a foldable
boat which could be turned into a cart for transporting the boat on
land, wherein one of the frame struts of the boat would serve as an
axle, the seats of the boat would serve as wheels of the cart, and
the paddles of the boat would be turned into a handlebar of the
cart (DE 396771 C filed on 28 October 1923). Unfortunately, this
ingenious invention does not seem to have caught on, and modern-day
folding boat users tend to either carry their collapsed and
disassembled boats in large heavy bags, or use an additional cart
for transporting the boat.
As a more recent example, US patent US 9,532,558 B2, filed on 31
July 2014, provides a seriously high-tech fishing experience. This
patent teaches to incorporate an electrical generator into a
fishing reel assembly, so that electrical power is generated
whenever the fishing line is reeled in or out by rotating the
reel's spool (see drawing below). The generated power is then
used for remote control of a battery-operated lure, or even for
charging electronic devices while waiting for the fish to bite.
Even the traditionalist world of horse riding has seen its fair
share of curious inventions – such as a horse training aid
which allows a rider to dispense a sweet-tasting liquid directly
into the horse's mouth as a reward for good behaviour. The
liquid is held inside a reservoir on the horse's back, and a
pump is provided for delivering the liquid into the horse's
mouth when actuated (GB 2473540 B filed on 8 September 2010, see
image below).
With a horse that has received such particularly effective
training, it may (or may not) be safe to make use of a further
strange horse-related invention: US 3,845,512, filed on 9 May 1973.
This patent is directed at an infant bed, designed to be mounted on
horseback, so that a sleeping baby can come along for a ride with a
parent. As shown in the drawing below, the "bed" mainly
consists of a U-shaped frame which can be attached to the rear of a
saddle, however it does not look like it would provide a great deal
of comfort to the baby...
We love reading through new (and old) patents for interesting
inventions – which we may not have been able to dream of. I
wonder what the next decade will bring.
