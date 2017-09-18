The Civil Justice Council (CJC) has released its
final report on fixed costs in Noise Induced Hearing Loss
(NIHL) claims.
The CJC report is complementary to Lord Justice Jackson's
proposal to include NIHL claims in the fixed recoverable costs
regime. Lord Justice Jackson had sight of the working party's
proposals when conducting his review of fixed recoverable costs,
and the CJC report should be read in conjunction with his
review.
Lord Justice Jackson's proposals to extend fixed recoverable
costs were expected to be implemented on 1 October 2018; however
they are now unlikely to come into force until April 2019. Brexit
will be the main focus for the Government and is likely to be the
reason behind the delayed implementation.
The CJC working party has proposed a streamlined procedure to
help with the high number of NIHL claims, and provided a fixed
recoverable costs regime.
The Ministry of Justice has indicated a consultation on the
proposals will follow the report, but a date has not yet been
advised.
Fixed recoverable costs regime
The working party's fixed costs matrix (for both
pre-litigated and litigated costs) will apply to the majority of
NIHL claims, except the following:
Military claims
Claims valued at more than £25,000
Claims with more than 3 defendants.
The letter of response or otherwise raising the following:
The claimant's occupational hearing loss is de
minimis.
Requesting a second audiogram.
Requesting defendant's own medical evidence.
The case is considered by either party to be a 'test
case' (yet to be defined).
Pre-litigation costs
The working party recognised the number of defendants increases
the costs incurred by the claimant and therefore included
incremental increases of £500 per defendant for the
additional work. The matrix also includes fees for the involvement
of specialist NIHL counsel.
There are
limitations to the application of the Third Parties (Rights
Against Insurers) Act 2010 in
NIHL claims. The fee to restore a dissolved company to the
Register of Companies will be fixed at £1,280, per restored
defendant (inclusive of counsel's fees, plus reasonably
incurred disbursements). This figure will be paid in addition to
the matrix.
The working party also agreed pre-action disclosure applications
should fall outside the fixed costs regime and any order for costs
should be assessed on the standard basis.
Post-litigation costs
There will be a 20% uplift applied for additional defendants.
Counsel's involvement post-litigation will be recoverable on a
disbursement basis and the involvement of counsel has to be
reasonably justified.
The working party has agreed trial advocacy fees will be paid in
addition to the matrix and should remain fixed. However they could
not agree on the level for the increased trial fees.
Improving the process for NIHL claims
New letter of claim and letter of response
The CJC working party agreed NIHL letters of claim are becoming
generic and lacking in detail leading to defendants requesting
further information. To combat this issue the CJC has designed a
new letter of claim with a key requirement that it should be
accompanied by:
An audiogram produced by a suitably experienced and approved
provider;
Schedule of employment from HMRC;
Search results from the Employer's Liability Tracing Office
(ELTO).
It is thought a sufficiently robust independent audiogram from
an acceptable UK "quality standard" audiologist should
reduce the need for defendants to request a repeat audiogram where
liability is not in dispute, and subsequently reduce costs
incurred. It is also hoped it will limit more unmeritorious claims
which have plagued the industry in recent years.
A new letter of response has been designed which is focused on
narrowing the disputed issues and to allow defendants to make early
admissions of breach of duty where they are able to do so. The new
process will assist defendants in determining whether to
settle/defend the claims at an earlier stage, hopefully saving
administrative costs.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general
guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought
about your specific circumstances.
