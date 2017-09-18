Guidance issued by the Presidents of the Employment Tribunals in
England, Wales and Scotland has revised the three broad bands of
compensation for injury to feelings awards in discrimination
cases.
An injury to feelings award may be made by an Employment
Tribunal to compensate a claimant for injury to feelings as a
result of discrimination suffered. The award is in addition
to any award for financial loss and can be significant, often
making up over 50% of the overall compensation awarded by the
Tribunal to a claimant.
When assessing the level of an injury to feelings award,
Tribunals have followed the guidance set out by the Courts in 2002
and subsequently in 2009. Broadly, there are three bands of
compensation designed to reflect the severity of the
discrimination, known as "Vento" bands, after the 2002
case. The precise extent of these bands has become confusing
due to uncertainty over whether the bands should be increased by
inflation, and whether they should be uplifted by 10% in line with
a decision of the Court of Appeal in 2012.
This uncertainty was more or less settled by the Court of Appeal
earlier this year, when it recommended that the President of the
Employment Tribunals issue guidance on the calculation of injury to
feelings and personal injury awards, taking into account the 10%
uplift and any inflationary increases. That guidance has now
been published after a short consultation and, to illustrate how
the bands have increased, the below table shows the new bands set
out in the Presidential Guidance, in contrast to the bands which
applied in 2009: -
The awards can exceed the top band in the most exceptional of
cases.
The new bands will apply to claims made on or after 11 September
2017. For claims before that date, it will be open to Tribunals to
adjust the bands in accordance with inflation, and the Guidance
sets out the methodology for doing so. In Scotland, there is
also specific provision for the 10% uplift in claims, which is
discretionary for the Tribunal to apply.
The Guidance will be reviewed and, if necessary, amended in
March 2018 and annually thereafter. Any new guidance will come into
effect on 6 April each year.
Should employers fear discrimination claims?
For employers in the UK, given this uplift, together with the
scrapping of tribunal fees, it may feel as if the Autumn is
bringing in a more onerous employment regime. However, to place
these increased awards in perspective, it's worth appreciating
that despite media reports of five and six figure awards, the
average overall award for discrimination cases is not as high as
many people might think. For example, although the highest sex
discrimination award in 2015/16 was just over £1.7 million,
the mean and median awards were much lower – in 2015/16, the
median award for sex discrimination was £13,500 and the mean,
£85,622. This is despite there being no statutory limit on
compensation for discrimination.
The injury to feelings awards mostly fall into the lower and
middle Vento bands and often make up around half of the overall
award. There are no official figures showing the split
between financial award (loss of earnings), injury to feelings and
aggravated damages (ie damages over and above the Vento bands
awarded in the most serious cases where the behaviour of the
respondent has aggravated the claimant's injury). However, some
analysis has been done by the Equal Opportunities Review which for
a number of years analysed the data from cases. Figures from
2012 to 2014 show that approximately 2/3rds of injury to feelings
awards were in the bottom Vento band, 1/3rd third in the middle
band and only a few cases falling in the top band. By 2014 these
proportions had changed to a more even 50/50 split between the
lower and middle bands, and by 2015 there was an upward trend in
awards in the high and middle bands.
It is still uncommon to hear about awards in the top Vento band,
but this could be misleading since cases involving the most serious
type of discrimination present the greatest reputational risk to
employers so are more likely to be settled out of court on a
confidential basis. However, to focus solely on the size of
the potential award is really missing the point since any HR
manager who has dealt with a discrimination claim will know that
they can be very costly in terms of management time and potential
reputational damage. Avoiding them altogether is by far the
best strategy.
If your organisation were to find itself subject to an
Employment Tribunal claim, it would need to demonstrate that it has
appropriate policies in place; that employees are aware of them;
and that training has been provided to managers to enable them to
effectively implement and enforce the policies.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general
guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought
about your specific circumstances.
To print this article, all you need is to be registered on Mondaq.com.
Click to Login as an existing user or Register so you can print this article.
In the recent decision of Trayhorn v. The Secretary of State for Justice the Employment Appeal Tribunal (EAT) held that a prison had not indirectly discriminated against a chaplain who was disciplined...
Register for Access and our Free Biweekly Alert for
This service is completely free. Access 250,000 archived articles from 100+ countries and get a personalised email twice a week covering developments (and yes, our lawyers like to think you’ve read our Disclaimer).