The claimant and the defendants entered into guarantees which
were subject to English law and exclusive jurisdiction.
Subsequently, the parties entered into a further guarantee and
agreed that any disputes under that guarantee would be determined
by ICC arbitration in Florida. Broadly, the same dispute arose in
respect of both sets of guarantees and one of the issues in this
case was whether the English proceedings brought by the claimant
should be stayed because they were "in respect of a
matter" which it had been agreed would be referred to
arbitration (a stay would be required under section 9(1) of the
Arbitration Agreement 1996 if they were in "in respect of a
matter" which should be arbitrated).
There is no prior caselaw on the meaning of "in respect of
a matter" in England, but other jurisdictions have considered
the same or a similar provision. Blair J reviewed those cases and
concluded that "matter" was a word of wide import and
"the context in which it is being considered is
important". He concluded that the essential nature of the
claim here was that it was being brought under the guarantees which
were subject to English law and jurisdiction. That was the
"matter" in respect of which the English proceedings had
been brought. The mere existence of a common issue in a different
contract was not enough to meet the requirements of section
9(1).
The defendant also sought a stay based on the English
court's inherent jurisdiction to stay its proceedings (an
arbitration in the US having already been commenced). A preliminary
point raised by the claimant was the effect of the ECJ decision in
Owusu v Jackson [2005]. This held that, under the (then)
Brussels Convention, a contracting state (like the UK) cannot stay
its proceedings in favour of a non-EU court (even if that court is
the more appropriate forum) if it is first seised and the defendant
is domiciled here. Arbitration is expressly excluded under the
Brussels Convention/recast Brussels Regulation but the claimant
sought to argue that that did not matter here because the court had
held that these proceedings had not been brought in respect of a
matter which should be arbitrated. That argument was rejected by
the judge who held that the Owusu principle does not apply
at all to stays made in the context of related arbitral
proceedings: "There is nothing in Owusu which
expressly addresses the issue of a stay which is not in favour of
the courts of another state, but is made pending the determination
of disputes in arbitration".
Having decided that the court could therefore exercise its
discretion to stay the English proceedings in favour of the US
arbitration, the judge nevertheless concluded that the defendants
had not yet made out a compelling case for a case management
stay.
Accordingly, a stay was refused.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general
guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought
about your specific circumstances.
To print this article, all you need is to be registered on Mondaq.com.
Click to Login as an existing user or Register so you can print this article.
Bircham Dyson Bell recently acted for the Claimants in the case of Butler and Butler v Butler and Butler [2016] EWHC 1793 (Ch) concerning a dispute between the four children of the late Sir Michael Butler GCMG ...
Register for Access and our Free Biweekly Alert for
This service is completely free. Access 250,000 archived articles from 100+ countries and get a personalised email twice a week covering developments (and yes, our lawyers like to think you’ve read our Disclaimer).