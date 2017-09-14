The UK will not accept protectionist agendas from the EU on
financial services regulation, chancellor Philip Hammond has
said.
The European Union does have legitimate concerns about the
oversight and supervision of financial markets in the UK that
provide services to EU firms and citizens, Hammond told a dinner held by UK Finance.
The UK will address these concerns by making
"forward-leaning" proposals for greater transparency,
cooperation and standards based on international norms, but it will
"not accept protectionist agendas, disguised as arguments
about financial stability", he said.
The UK will continue to have "the most robust regulatory
and supervisory regime – to protect our taxpayers from having
to step in to deal with failure", Hammond said.
"Whatever the outcome of the negotiations, we must ensure
that firms are able to operate within a workable regime at the
point of exit and beyond," he said.
Financial regulation expert
Tobin Ashby of Pinsent Masons, the law firm behind Out-Law.com
said: "The chancellor is giving some insight into the likely
positioning for financial services for the next round of
negotiations and there is a suggestion of a possible compromise on
supervision."
"While this may cause concern if the UK is unable to
influence the direction of EU supervision, it is at least
encouraging for UK financial services firms that the chancellor has
been specific on the dangers of what he refers to as
'protectionist agendas' and it will be interesting to see
how this principle translates into the positioning papers," he
said.
