The European Commission has published a
position paper today setting out the main principles (or
wish list) of the European Union on European wide intellectual
property rights post Brexit. These are valuable assets
such as EU trade marks, Community Design Rights and protected
geographical indications, all of which at present have unitary
protection across the EU member states. The impact of the
UK's withdrawal from the EU creates uncertainty for
the owners of such rights – for both UK and EU
member state businesses.
What does the paper do?
The paper sets out the high level principles which the EU
negotiators will present to the UK in the context of the
ongoing Brexit negotiations. The paper recognises that
Brexit creates uncertainty for both UK and EU member
state businesses and aims to ensure that existing EU wide rights
will remain protected in the same way in the UK post Brexit
and that any pending applications for such rights at the
time of Brexit will be entitled to equal protection in
the UK post Brexit.
Good or bad for IP owners?
The paper sets out commercially sensible and desirable goals
which should be welcomed by IP owners – but as ever the
success of the negotiations can only be measured once the
details are agreed.
The key negotiation principles
Owners of existing EU wide IP
rights should post Brexit automatically have a UK
equivalent IP right for no
additional financial cost and with minimal administrative
burdens. So a EU trade mark owner should have a UK trade mark
offering the same legal protection post Brexit.
If such UK protection requires new UK legislation
to create or recognise such a right in the UK-
that needs to be in place at the withdrawal
date. This may for example result in a new UK system for
UK protected geographical indications.
For EU wide IP applications which are pending at the time
of Brexit, the applicants should be able to seek protection
in the UK from the same date as their pending EU
application to ensure no rights are lost.
Any IP rights which were
exhausted (meaning IP owners can not object to
further commercial activities) in the EU before
the withdrawal date should remain exhausted in both the
UKand other EU member
states.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general
guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought
about your specific circumstances.
To print this article, all you need is to be registered on Mondaq.com.
Click to Login as an existing user or Register so you can print this article.
In the first ruling from the District Court in the Apple-Samsung smartphone patent infringement case, following the remitting of the case to the District Court by the Federal Circuit to reassess the damages...
Register for Access and our Free Biweekly Alert for
This service is completely free. Access 250,000 archived articles from 100+ countries and get a personalised email twice a week covering developments (and yes, our lawyers like to think you’ve read our Disclaimer).