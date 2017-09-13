In a positive decision for brand owners, the UK Supreme Court
has confirmed that criminal trade mark offences can apply to the
sale and distribution of grey market goods in addition to
counterfeit goods.
In R v M & Ors [2017] UKSC 58, the appellants had been
importing clothes and shoes into the EU that bore trade marks of
famous fashion brands. These were a combination of counterfeit
goods and grey market goods (i.e. goods that had been produced with
the trade mark owner's consent but that had been subsequently
sold without their consent).
S92(1) Trade Marks Act 1994 (TMA) states as follows:
"(1) A person commits an offence who with a view to gain
for himself or another, or with intent to cause loss to another,
and without the consent of the proprietor—
applies to goods or their packaging a
sign identical to, or likely to be mistaken for, a registered trade
mark, or
sells or lets for hire, offers or
exposes for sale or hire or distributes goods which bear, or the
packaging of which bears, such a sign, or
has in his possession, custody or
control in the course of a business any such goods with a view to
the doing of anything, by himself or another, which would be an
offence under paragraph (b)."
The question raised was whether S92(1) applied to the grey
market goods as they did to the counterfeit goods. The appellants
had argued that the wording of S92(1)(b) meant that the selling
offence within S92(1) only applied to counterfeit goods and that
the subsections of S92(1) were cumulative in their drafting. This
argument was rejected by the Supreme Court, who held that the three
subsections of S92(1) created three stand-alone offences, and that
one does not necessarily follow the other.
This is an important ruling for brand owners, who now have
another tool at their disposal when seeking to protect their
rights. Previously they had been able to bring civil proceedings
against grey goods, this decision now confirms that they now have
an option to bring private criminal proceedings.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general
guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought
about your specific circumstances.
