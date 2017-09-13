Can a Landlord delay carrying out works but still be successful
in a claim for damages for those works against a former tenant?
The case of Car Giant Limited and Acredart Limited v The
Mayor and Burgesses of the London Borough of Hammersmith
[2017] EWHC 197 (TCC) concerned an industrial site in Willesden
where the London Borough of Hammersmith and Fulham ("LB
HF") were tenants pursuant to a lease which expired on 21
February 2011. The case concerned the landlord's claim for
diminution in value as a result of terminal disrepair (in the sum
of £500,000). Before the proceedings reached the High Court,
the parties had agreed the items of disrepair and the cost of
remedying the breaches of the lease.
Since lease expiry, the landlord had carried out some works, and
the parties' building surveyors had agreed the common law
assessment for those works to be £183,897.86. The landlord
had not, since lease expiry, carried out some further works (the
agreed costs of which were £218,990) for which it was still
claiming. The total cost of works claimed was therefore
£402,887.86. However, the LB HF argued that the Section 18
cap in the Landlord and Tenant Act 1927 limited the landlord's
recovery to £110,000.
The landlord's surveyor ignored the agreed common law
assessment and argued instead that a hypothetical purchaser would
have (a) asked a surveyor to quantify the approximate cost of
repairs and that (b) that surveyor would have erred on the side of
caution (since he or she would not have had the benefit of the
detailed inspection and costings). This, in the opinion of the
landlord's surveyor, would have resulted in a higher figure
than the agreed sum.
The Judge held that this was an incorrect basis for a valuation
and that the agreed figures should have been the "basic
building block in the diminution calculation." In any event,
he did not accept that the figure in the hypothetical
purchaser's survey would have been higher and stated that the
correct starting point was £402,887.86.
The Judge then drew a distinction between the works that had
been carried out (for which authorities had already established
that the costs expended were a good guide to the damage of the
reversion) and those that had not been.
The Judge found that there was no explanation as to why the
works had not been carried out, six years after lease expiry. The
landlord's counsel sought to argue that these works had not
been carried out due to lack of finance, not wanting to disturb the
then occupiers, that there was a rolling programme of works and
that it had been reasonable to hold back expenditure when the LB HF
had been resisting payment. However, these arguments were not
supported in evidence. Further, there was also nothing in evidence
to suggest that the work would be done shortly or that the repairs
were substantial and serious. Further, the Judge was mindful that
units had since been let out on a market rent (suggesting that the
remaining disrepair did not cause the landlord a material
loss).
On the basis that the landlord's "action and
inaction" had shed light on the diminution in value of the
reversion, the Judge held that only the work actually carried out
represented the true damage to the reversion and accordingly, that
the recoverable damages should be limited to £166,000.
The Judge therefore awarded the landlord recoverable damages in
the sum of £179,125 (£13,125 of which was in respect of
the fees for preparing the schedule of disrepair) and interest was
awarded from the expiry of the lease. This was in contrast to the
landlord's original claim of £500,000.
Summary
This case shows that landlords who do not carry out the works of
repair for which they are claiming, run a significant risk that
they may be unsuccessful in a diminution in value claim. While this
case does not seek to preclude landlords from claiming sums in
respect of works that have not yet been carried out, it shows the
importance of adducing strong evidence as to exactly why those
works have not yet been carried out (e.g. perhaps the building has
been sold). A landlord is of course more likely to be successful in
a claim if the works have already been carried out or where it can
clearly be established that there is a real intention to do so.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general
guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought
about your specific circumstances.
