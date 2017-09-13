The decision of the Court of Appeal in London Borough of
Hounslow v Waaler [2017] EWCA Civ 45 will have a significant
impact on a landlord's ability to recover the cost of
improvement works.
An issue often encountered by a Landlord is whether to repair or
replace. The usual principle behind a long lease of a flat is that
a landlord is responsible for repairing the main structure and it
will recover the costs through a service charge payable by a
tenant.
Mrs Waaler was a long leaseholder of a flat owned by the London
Borough of Hounslow. The building in which Mrs Waaler's flat
was situated was in need of repair. The authority served the
relevant notices to carry out works of repair which included
replacement of a flat roof with a pitched roof, replacing wooden
framed windows with metal framed units and external cladding. Some
of the windows had been identified as requiring repair where rot
had been discovered and all of the wooden window frames required
redecoration. It was accepted that the wooden frames could be
repaired but the authority considered that it would be more
economical for the leaseholder in the long-term to replace the
wooden frames with metal units.
The authority expected to recover the cost by adding it to the
service charge. The costs the authority was seeking to recover from
the leaseholder were just over £55,000.
The leaseholder applied to the First-tier Tribunal to determine
whether this was reasonable. The issue was whether the costs
incurred by the authority were reasonably incurred.
The First-tier Tribunal found that the replacement of the roof,
the windows and cladding could be recovered via the service charge.
The leaseholder appealed to the Upper Tribunal which approved the
decision in respect of the roof but overturned it on the windows
and cladding, ruling that these were improvements rather than
repair. The authority appealed to the Court of Appeal and the
appeal was dismissed. The Court of Appeal agreed with the Upper
Tribunal that the same legal tests should be applied to all work
falling within the definition of service charge but there was a
difference between obligatory repairs and discretionary
improvements. The cost of improvements can be recovered from
tenants only if the service charge provisions in the lease permit
it. In this case, Mrs Waaler's lease allowed the landlord to
recover costs if it carried out improvements but the authority had
to take into account the views of leasees which it had not done.
The decision to replace the windows and cladding was motivated by
the authority's desire to install energy efficient units and
coverings rather than the need to repair. Consequently, the
authority could not recover the costs relating to the windows and
cladding.
Landlords must carefully consider whether the costs involved in
any repair or replacement are recoverable under the lease and
should also give consideration to whether there is a better
alternative for the tenant.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general
guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought
about your specific circumstances.
