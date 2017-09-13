In Grimes v The Trustees of the Essex Farmers and Union
Hunt [2017] EWCA Civ 361 the Court of Appeal held that a
landlord's notice to quit was invalidly served because it had
been delivered to the tenant's old address and not his new
address as notified to the landlord.
Background
The main issue in this appeal was whether notice to quit an
agricultural holding was validly served on the tenant, Mr Terence
Grimes, by his landlords, the Trustees of the Essex Farmers and
Union Hunt (the "Landlord").
The facts are straightforward: Mr Grimes had farmed the 121 acre
agricultural holding (the "Holding") as tenant of the
Hunt under a succession of tenancy agreements. Mr Grimes lived at
24 Glebe Way, Burnham-on-Crouch until October 2005 when he moved to
44 Maple Way. In 2005 his tenancy agreement was renegotiated with
two consecutive agreements, each for a three-year term, running
until 30 September 2012. Mr Grimes' address in these agreements
was recorded as Glebe Way, but when he made the first rental
payment in December 2006 Mr Grimes sent a handwritten note to the
Landlord advising of his change of address.
On 1 July 2011 the Landlord hand delivered a letter to 24 Glebe
Way that gave notice to quit and required Mr Grimes to vacate the
Holding by 30 September 2012.
Following unsuccessful negotiations for a new letting to Mr
Grimes, the Landlord eventually granted a lease of the Holding to a
new tenant with effect from 1 October 2012. Mr Grimes claimed that
his tenancy had not been validly terminated on the grounds that the
notice had been delivered to his old address and he claimed that he
had been wrongfully dispossessed of the Holding and was entitled to
damages.
The key issue turned on the true construction of a clause in the
tenancy agreement, which provided that: "Either party may
serve any notice (including any notice in proceedings) on the other
at the address given in the Particulars or such other address as
has previously been notified in writing".
First Instance
The Judge took a literal interpretation of the tenancy agreement
and found that the notice was valid on the basis that a notice
could validly be served either at the address as stated in the
agreement or at the address that has previously been notified in
writing. Mr Grimes appealed.
Court of Appeal
The Court of Appeal overturned the Judge's decision. It held
that the relevant wording has to be considered in the context of
the agreement as a whole. If the judge "had approached the
question in this way, he would...have realised that the language
can naturally be read as providing for an alternative which is not
only exclusionary but also substitutive; and that, viewed
objectively, this is what the parties must have intended". The
Court of Appeal questioned what the point of enabling the tenant to
notify the landlord of his new address would be if the landlord
could simply disregard it and remained free to serve notice on the
tenant at the address given in the Particulars. As a matter of
commercial common sense, the parties must have intended that the
new address, once duly notified, would supersede the original one
shown in the Particulars. The Landlord's notice to quit was
therefore invalid and Mr Grimes was awarded damages of
£31,500 together with interests and costs.
Comment
This decision serves as a useful reminder of the importance of
ensuring that notices are served in accordance with the terms of
the lease and that the receiving party's address is checked to
ensure that, if appropriate, the notice is served on the most
up-to-date address available. As a matter of caution, it is always
advisable to serve notices on all available addresses to avoid any
potential dispute.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general
guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought
about your specific circumstances.
