Whether company entitled to its costs in defending application
for access to documents filed at court in another case
A parent company was held to owe a direct duty of care to an
employee of its subsidiary who contracted asbestosis. That decision
was based in part on the fact that the group's medical adviser
had carried out research and become an international authority on
asbestos-related diseases. The subsidiary's employers'
liability insurer had then sought to bring a subrogated claim
against the parent company.
The applicant in this case is a non-profit unincorporated
association representing 12 asbestos victims support groups in the
UK. It seeks to obtain copies of documents filed by the parties in
the litigation described above.
CPR r5.4C allows non-parties to obtain certain documents from
the court file without the permission of the court. However, the
non-party needs the permission of the court to obtain copies of any
other documents (as was the case here). In particular, the
applicant seeks documents which have been described as
"crucial knowledge documents (ie in relation to what was
known, by whom, and when, about the risks of asbestos exposure
historically)".
Master McCloud initially ordered that a trial bundle which
contained the electronic disclosure by the parties should be
re-lodged at court on a hard disk drive in a format readable by the
court without the use of proprietary software. That was done
because there had been prima facie evidence to suggest that there
was a likelihood that that disclosure may imminently be destroyed
(the relevant bundle having been removed from court).
In this case, she has now held that the Cape parties may make
representations regarding the application for access to the
documents on condition that they may not seek any order for costs
against the applicant. In reaching this decision, she noted that
the Cape parties (an "interested party") had not sought
an order to restrict the right of the public to access documents on
the court file (an order which could have been sought under CPR
r5.4C(4)). She continued that "I must consider the public
interest in avoiding the serious risk that the resources brought to
bear by Cape, which may choose to incur considerable cost to oppose
access to court records in its own commercial interest, would snuff
out the application, leaving the question whether these documents
should or should not be copied from the court record, and the
related question as to whether they are part of the court record at
all, unanswered".
The content of this article is intended to provide a general
guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought
about your specific circumstances.
