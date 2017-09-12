The Information Commissioner's Office (ICO)
has updated its code of practice on subject access requests (SARs)
to reflect two important Court of Appeal judgments published
earlier this year: Dawson-Damer and others v Taylor Wessing LLP and
Ittihadieh v 5-11 Cheyne Gardens RTM Company Ltd and others. The
revised code provides useful guidance on how the ICO expects to see
SARs dealt with in light of these cases, for example, by clarifying
the scope of the disproportionate effort exception and the factors
a court can take into account when deciding whether or not to order
an organisation to comply with a request. The code also confirms
that the motives behind a SAR are not relevant. Employers should
consider whether changes to their procedures on SARs are necessary
to reflect these changes.
The Office for National Statistics and the Department
for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy have published the
2016 statistics on trade union membership. The number of employees
who are trade union members is 6.2 million, the lowest rate of
trade union membership recorded since 1995. This is a 4.2% decrease
over the year from 2015, the largest annual fall recorded since
1995, despite an increase in the number of employees during that
period. The proportion of employees who were trade union members
fell to 23.5% in 2016, from 24.7 % in 2015. Both private sector and
public sector memberships have declined, with the overall
proportion of employees who are union members remaining much lower
in the private sector (13.4%) than the public sector (52.7%).
On 21 June 2017, the Queen's Speech set out
details of policies and legislation for the 2017-2019 Parliamentary
session. Key points of interest in employment law include an
increase in the national living wage to 60% of median earnings by
2020; a new Data Protection Bill to implement the EU General Data
Protection Regulation which comes into force in May 2018; an
Immigration Bill to establish a new national policy on immigration;
a commitment to the recently-published Taylor Review of Modern
Employment Practices; and a pledge to make further progress in
tackling the gender pay gap and all forms of discrimination.
The Society of Occupational Medicine has recently
published a paper calling for more investment in occupational
health. The paper highlights the business case for providing
occupational health services as well as the benefits for employees
and the wider economy. For example, occupational health services
can improve work performance and productivity; reduce absenteeism;
help prevent work-related illnesses; and enhance employee
engagement. The paper also stresses that, although it can be
difficult to quantify these benefits, investment in
multi-disciplinary occupational health services should be highly
cost-effective.
BSI, the business standards company, has launched a
new standard for employers to provide guidance on best practice in
promoting diversity and inclusion (BS76005 'Valuing people
through diversity and inclusion – code of practice for
organisations). The new standard includes recommendations for
people management and development; the evolution of more inclusive
policies, procedures and behaviours; and building productive
relationships with third parties such as customers, clients and
within communities. It is relevant to all organisations, regardless
of size or sector, and takes an approach which goes beyond the
protections in the Equality Act 2010. The standard also applies to
those working on behalf of an organisation, such as agencies,
sub-contractors and the self-employed.
The EU Article 29 Working Party, which provides
expert advice on EU data protection law, has recently issued an
opinion on data processing at work. This updates previous opinions
and covers the additional obligations to be placed on employers by
the EU General Data Protection Regulation. The opinion identifies
areas where new technologies pose a risk to employees' privacy,
including recruitment, in-employment screening, monitoring of ICT
usage inside and outside the workplace, video monitoring systems,
and international transfers of employee data. Useful guidance is
provided on how employers can balance their own legitimate
interests in these areas with employees' reasonable
expectations of privacy. Consent will not be a valid legal basis
for most data processing at work because of the imbalance of power
between employer and employee. Valid grounds include processing
necessary for the performance of the employment contract or to
comply with employment law. However, processing must still be
proportionate to the business need.
