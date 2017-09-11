UK: Trade And Brexit

Last Updated: 11 September 2017
Article by Christine O'Neill, Charles Livingstone and Will McIntosh

On 29 March 2017 the UK's Article 50 Notice was delivered to the European Council in Brussels, triggering the formal process for the UK's exit from the EU. The current position of the UK Government is that the UK will not remain part of either the EU's Single Market or its Customs Union. That outcome would have significant implications for UK trade with both the EU and third countries.

The Article 50 Notice stated that negotiations around Brexit and the future UK-EU relationship (in particular the trading relationship) should be run in tandem, but the EU wants a phased approach that deals with the immediate terms of exit first. It is hard to see how either agreement could be finalised without a clear view of what the other will look like, at least in principle. The future trade relationship will be an issue of particular importance for UK businesses that export to the EU and/or have EU products in their supply chains.

The Single Market

The EU Single Market is not, as is often implied, an institution of which a country can be a 'member'. In broad terms, the description refers to the set of rules adopted at EU level that restrict the ability of individual countries to put barriers in the way of trade within the Single Market. These rules not only prohibit tariffs and quotas (and measures having equivalent effect), but also set common standards for various matters such as product labelling, standardised weights and measures, and product safety. Much of the UK's legislation in such areas comes from EU law, either in the form of directly-effective EU regulations or via directives that have been given effect by 'domestic' UK legislation.

The Single Market rules apply across the EU and also to Norway, Iceland and Liechtenstein, which are members of the European Economic Area (EEA). The EEA countries are therefore free to trade with EU countries without tariffs or quotas. However, in return they have to apply the Single Market rules in their own territory, without much if any influence over the terms of those rules.

The Customs Union

The EU Customs Union is not principally concerned with trade between EU countries, but rather with trade between EU countries and third countries. The Customs Union requires the UK and other Member States, as well as certain non-EU countries such as Turkey that are inside the Customs Union, to impose the applicable EU tariff on all imports from third countries (either the standard tariff or the rate agreed in a free trade agreement (FTA) between the EU and the exporting country). Goods are then free to travel within the Customs Union without further tariffs or customs checks.

However, membership of the Customs Union means having no ability to agree separate FTAs with other countries, as the EU negotiates all FTAs on behalf of its members in line with its common commercial policy. This collective approach means the EU carries significant weight in international trade, although the need to reach agreement among the EU Member States on the terms of an FTA can make them harder to agree.

UK-EU trade

If the UK were to remain part of the EU Single Market, perhaps by staying part of the European Economic Area (EEA), the EU rules that prohibit the imposition of tariffs and quotas on goods moving between EU/EEA countries would continue to apply. However, the UK Government has said that the UK will not stay within the Single Market. Instead, the Government plans to seek the greatest possible access to EU markets through a "bold and ambitious", fully reciprocal, comprehensive FTA. As well as removing tariffs and quotas, such an agreement could take in elements of the Single Market regime such as the continuing adoption of certain EU regulations.

In the absence of an FTA, trade would revert to standard World Trade Organisation (WTO) rules. These rules operate on a "most favoured nation" basis, meaning that a WTO member cannot discriminate in its tariffs – if it charges a tariff to one WTO member, it must charge the same tariff to all The exception is where an agreement is in place that covers "substantially all the trade" between two or more countries, in which case the parties to that agreement can impose the agreed tariffs on each other without other WTO members getting the benefit. The "substantially all the trade" requirement means that it is not possible to have limited or 'sectoral' agreements between countries – i.e. in the absence of a UK-EU FTA, neither party can give the other preferential treatment on tariffs without triggering the most favoured nation rules.

Tariffs

Without an FTA, those "most favoured nation" rules would apply to UK exports to the EU, making them liable to the EU's standard tariffs. That could have little or no impact on some products (e.g. Scotch exports to the EU would be unaffected as the EU imposes no tariff on whisky), and a weaker pound may help exporters remain competitive in EU markets notwithstanding new tariffs. The impact across sectors would vary, however, with UK meat and other agricultural products facing some of the EU's highest tariff rates.

Imports from the EU would in turn become subject to UK tariffs, with the UK Government indicating that it will, at least initially, simply adopt the EU's rates. While this could make EU imports less competitive, and so divert UK consumers towards UK products, it would also increase the cost of importing raw materials and other inputs from the EU. Unlike with exports, a weaker Sterling would compound rather than mitigate this effect. Sectors with highly-integrated intra-EU supply chains, such as vehicle manufacturing, aerospace and elements of the food & drink sector, may be particularly affected by the introduction of tariffs.

While most individual businesses will be keen to see an FTA agreed, in the meantime they should be assessing what would happen in the absence of an agreement – for example, where they would be exposed to tariffs and how they might respond, including identifying potential alternative customers and/or suppliers.

Non-tariff barriers

UK products that are exported to the EU will, of course, have to continue to abide by EU regulations. However, the key question for UK business is what shape the UK's own regulatory regimes should take if and when the UK exits the Single Market, at which point control over all regulatory matters would revert to the UK Parliament (and, in some areas, potentially to the devolved legislatures). The reason for the EU's 'harmonised' approach to regulation is that different regulatory systems create 'non-tariff' barriers to trade, as products that can be sold under one system may not necessarily be capable of sale under the other without modification. This need for modification creates a barrier to smooth trade between the different jurisdictions.

The reduction or removal of such non-tariff barriers tends to be the main focus of modern trade negotiations, with agreement on these matters often being much harder to reach than agreement on reducing or removing tariffs. Non-tariff barriers are usually dealt with either by agreeing to harmonise the relevant regulations, or by each side agreeing to recognise the other's standards (i.e. goods produced in country A in accordance with A's regulatory requirements can be sold in country B, and vice versa).

The perception within both the UK Government and UK business is often that EU rules are overly restrictive. It therefore seems unlikely that the UK would adopt stricter rules, but would it make sense to adopt a looser regime even if it meant creating some barriers to UK-EU trade? The EU may be reluctant to move from a harmonised regime to one of mutual recognition, under which UK goods produced under less strict (and therefore less costly) UK requirements could still be sold in the EU without modification, as this could place EU products at a competitive disadvantage.

There may therefore be essentially three options for the UK:

UK businesses should be considering whether they would benefit more from a continued harmonised approach or from the UK having a different (and perhaps lighter-touch) regulatory environment post-Brexit. Either way they should be making their views clear to the UK Government, to ensure that they are taken into account during Brexit negotiations.

Customs and other border checks

Whether or not the UK remains in the Single Market or agrees an FTA with the EU, leaving the Customs Union may make some checks on UK-EU trade inevitable. If and when the UK leaves the Customs Union, exports and imports will have to be checked to ensure that the appropriate tariff has been applied. If an FTA is in place there may be no tariffs on UK-EU trade, but the EU will want to ensure that third country goods cannot avoid paying the applicable EU tariff by shipping via the UK. The reverse will also be true for post-Brexit UK imports.

In that scenario the UK would be in a similar position to Norway, which is inside the EEA and so not liable to EU tariffs, but outside the Customs Union. Issues have arisen from this arrangement in the past, including when Chinese garlic was shipped to Norway and then smuggled across the Swedish border in order to avoid the EU's much higher tariff on imported garlic.

Norwegian imports into the EU, like imports from non-EEA countries, are therefore subject to 'rules of origin' checks to establish whether the goods originate in Norway or elsewhere. This is relatively straightforward for primary goods such as agricultural products, but the rules can be complex in relation to goods that combine third country and domestic components or labour. For example, a car assembled in the UK that contained some UK parts and some American parts would have to be assessed to establish whether it qualified as a UK-origin or US-origin product. The applicable tariff would then be set accordingly.

Modern customs controls (whether for tariff payments or rules of origin checks) need not be particularly time-cosuming or cumbersome, and are today often based on electronic self-certification. Accordingly, while UK-EU trade is very unlikely to be quite as smooth as trade within the Customs Union, exporters and importers alike should be pushing for both sides to adopt efficient systems that limit post-Brexit friction as much as possible. This will be a particularly important consideration in respect of the land border in Ireland.

The UK Government has suggested that it might be willing to agree 'sectoral' customs arrangements with the EU. As noted above, it is not possible to agree limited tariff reductions without triggering the WTO's most favoured nation rules. However, the UK could potentially agree to copy the EU's tariff rates on certain products and then pay the duties raised from third country imports of those products into the EU budget, in order to allow products of that type to move between the UK and EU without rules of origin checks (although the goods may still have to be checked to ensure they are in fact the relevant product). This could potentially facilitate trade in sectors that rely on fast-moving supply chains, such as vehicle manufacturing.

Trade with non-EU countries

Leaving the Customs Union would allow the UK to negotiate FTAs with third countries. The UK Government has expressed a desire to be a world leader in free trade and to sign agreements with countries around the world in short order following Brexit, including countries that have been unable to secure a deal with the EU. The United States, Australia and New Zealand have been floated as priorities, and there have also been suggestions that the UK should look to join pre-existing multilateral frameworks such as NAFTA and the Trans-Pacific Partnership.

The UK cannot sign or formally negotiate agreements while a member of the EU, but high-level discussions have been taking place and the UK Government has flagged an expectation that a number of agreements will be put in place as soon as, or shortly after, Brexit takes place. The key question is whether the Government has the capacity to agree these deals within the limited time available, particularly as both the UK and third countries may need to know what the UK-EU relationship will look like in order to understand what will be possible.

The flip-side of leaving the EU is that the UK will cease to benefit from the more than 40 trade agreements that the EU has entered into with countries including South Korea, Mexico and Chile. Accordingly, trade with those countries would default to WTO terms, with their standard tariff rates applying to UK exports and UK tariffs applying to their goods in return.

The UK may therefore try to extend those agreements so that they apply to the UK in its own right, either by making the existing agreement tri-partite or replicating its terms in a bilateral deal. That would, of course, require the agreement of the other country (and potentially also the EU), but countries such as Iceland have already indicated a desire to limit any disruption to their trade with the UK. There may therefore be a willingness to reach agreement, even if only on transitional arrangements that preserve the existing position while a new deal is worked out.

Businesses that rely on existing EU FTAs to export or import goods should assess how their supply chains will be affected if those FTAs cease to cover the UK, and make clear to the UK Government which deals should be prioritised for preservation / early replacement. The sector should also be assessing the potential for new FTAs with countries that do not already have deals with the EU. Those may bring opportunities to open up new foreign markets, but may also allow strong new players into the UK market if existing tariff barriers (e.g. on Australian beef or New Zealand lamb) are lowered. Finding the right balance will be key, and UK businesses should be making clear where their priorities lie.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

To print this article, all you need is to be registered on Mondaq.com.

Click to Login as an existing user or Register so you can print this article.

Authors
 
In association with
Recently viewed items tracks each article you read and gives you a quick link back to that article if you need to review it again.
To activate recently viewed, you just need to login or register with us above.
Related Video
Up-coming Events Search
Tools
Print
Font Size:
Translation
Channels
Mondaq on Twitter
Free News Alert
 
News Alert|Login|Register
Register for Access and our Free Biweekly Alert for
This service is completely free. Access 250,000 archived articles from 100+ countries and get a personalised email twice a week covering developments (and yes, our lawyers like to think you’ve read our Disclaimer).
 
Email Address
Company Name
Password
Confirm Password
Position
Mondaq Topics -- Select your Interests
 Accounting
 Anti-trust
 Commercial
 Compliance
 Consumer
 Criminal
 Employment
 Energy
 Environment
 Family
 Finance
 Government
 Healthcare
 Immigration
 Insolvency
 Insurance
 International
 IP
 Law Performance
 Law Practice
 Litigation
 Media & IT
 Privacy
 Real Estate
 Strategy
 Tax
 Technology
 Transport
 Wealth Mgt
Regions
Africa
Asia
Asia Pacific
Australasia
Canada
Caribbean
Europe
European Union
Latin America
Middle East
U.K.
United States
Worldwide Updates
Check to state you have read and
agree to our Terms and Conditions

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Statement

Mondaq.com (the Website) is owned and managed by Mondaq Ltd and as a user you are granted a non-exclusive, revocable license to access the Website under its terms and conditions of use. Your use of the Website constitutes your agreement to the following terms and conditions of use. Mondaq Ltd may terminate your use of the Website if you are in breach of these terms and conditions or if Mondaq Ltd decides to terminate your license of use for whatever reason.

Use of www.mondaq.com

You may use the Website but are required to register as a user if you wish to read the full text of the content and articles available (the Content). You may not modify, publish, transmit, transfer or sell, reproduce, create derivative works from, distribute, perform, link, display, or in any way exploit any of the Content, in whole or in part, except as expressly permitted in these terms & conditions or with the prior written consent of Mondaq Ltd. You may not use electronic or other means to extract details or information about Mondaq.com’s content, users or contributors in order to offer them any services or products which compete directly or indirectly with Mondaq Ltd’s services and products.

Disclaimer

Mondaq Ltd and/or its respective suppliers make no representations about the suitability of the information contained in the documents and related graphics published on this server for any purpose. All such documents and related graphics are provided "as is" without warranty of any kind. Mondaq Ltd and/or its respective suppliers hereby disclaim all warranties and conditions with regard to this information, including all implied warranties and conditions of merchantability, fitness for a particular purpose, title and non-infringement. In no event shall Mondaq Ltd and/or its respective suppliers be liable for any special, indirect or consequential damages or any damages whatsoever resulting from loss of use, data or profits, whether in an action of contract, negligence or other tortious action, arising out of or in connection with the use or performance of information available from this server.

The documents and related graphics published on this server could include technical inaccuracies or typographical errors. Changes are periodically added to the information herein. Mondaq Ltd and/or its respective suppliers may make improvements and/or changes in the product(s) and/or the program(s) described herein at any time.

Registration

Mondaq Ltd requires you to register and provide information that personally identifies you, including what sort of information you are interested in, for three primary purposes:

  • To allow you to personalize the Mondaq websites you are visiting.
  • To enable features such as password reminder, newsletter alerts, email a colleague, and linking from Mondaq (and its affiliate sites) to your website.
  • To produce demographic feedback for our information providers who provide information free for your use.

Mondaq (and its affiliate sites) do not sell or provide your details to third parties other than information providers. The reason we provide our information providers with this information is so that they can measure the response their articles are receiving and provide you with information about their products and services.

If you do not want us to provide your name and email address you may opt out by clicking here .

If you do not wish to receive any future announcements of products and services offered by Mondaq by clicking here .

Information Collection and Use

We require site users to register with Mondaq (and its affiliate sites) to view the free information on the site. We also collect information from our users at several different points on the websites: this is so that we can customise the sites according to individual usage, provide 'session-aware' functionality, and ensure that content is acquired and developed appropriately. This gives us an overall picture of our user profiles, which in turn shows to our Editorial Contributors the type of person they are reaching by posting articles on Mondaq (and its affiliate sites) – meaning more free content for registered users.

We are only able to provide the material on the Mondaq (and its affiliate sites) site free to site visitors because we can pass on information about the pages that users are viewing and the personal information users provide to us (e.g. email addresses) to reputable contributing firms such as law firms who author those pages. We do not sell or rent information to anyone else other than the authors of those pages, who may change from time to time. Should you wish us not to disclose your details to any of these parties, please tick the box above or tick the box marked "Opt out of Registration Information Disclosure" on the Your Profile page. We and our author organisations may only contact you via email or other means if you allow us to do so. Users can opt out of contact when they register on the site, or send an email to unsubscribe@mondaq.com with “no disclosure” in the subject heading

Mondaq News Alerts

In order to receive Mondaq News Alerts, users have to complete a separate registration form. This is a personalised service where users choose regions and topics of interest and we send it only to those users who have requested it. Users can stop receiving these Alerts by going to the Mondaq News Alerts page and deselecting all interest areas. In the same way users can amend their personal preferences to add or remove subject areas.

Cookies

A cookie is a small text file written to a user’s hard drive that contains an identifying user number. The cookies do not contain any personal information about users. We use the cookie so users do not have to log in every time they use the service and the cookie will automatically expire if you do not visit the Mondaq website (or its affiliate sites) for 12 months. We also use the cookie to personalise a user's experience of the site (for example to show information specific to a user's region). As the Mondaq sites are fully personalised and cookies are essential to its core technology the site will function unpredictably with browsers that do not support cookies - or where cookies are disabled (in these circumstances we advise you to attempt to locate the information you require elsewhere on the web). However if you are concerned about the presence of a Mondaq cookie on your machine you can also choose to expire the cookie immediately (remove it) by selecting the 'Log Off' menu option as the last thing you do when you use the site.

Some of our business partners may use cookies on our site (for example, advertisers). However, we have no access to or control over these cookies and we are not aware of any at present that do so.

Log Files

We use IP addresses to analyse trends, administer the site, track movement, and gather broad demographic information for aggregate use. IP addresses are not linked to personally identifiable information.

Links

This web site contains links to other sites. Please be aware that Mondaq (or its affiliate sites) are not responsible for the privacy practices of such other sites. We encourage our users to be aware when they leave our site and to read the privacy statements of these third party sites. This privacy statement applies solely to information collected by this Web site.

Surveys & Contests

From time-to-time our site requests information from users via surveys or contests. Participation in these surveys or contests is completely voluntary and the user therefore has a choice whether or not to disclose any information requested. Information requested may include contact information (such as name and delivery address), and demographic information (such as postcode, age level). Contact information will be used to notify the winners and award prizes. Survey information will be used for purposes of monitoring or improving the functionality of the site.

Mail-A-Friend

If a user elects to use our referral service for informing a friend about our site, we ask them for the friend’s name and email address. Mondaq stores this information and may contact the friend to invite them to register with Mondaq, but they will not be contacted more than once. The friend may contact Mondaq to request the removal of this information from our database.

Security

This website takes every reasonable precaution to protect our users’ information. When users submit sensitive information via the website, your information is protected using firewalls and other security technology. If you have any questions about the security at our website, you can send an email to webmaster@mondaq.com.

Correcting/Updating Personal Information

If a user’s personally identifiable information changes (such as postcode), or if a user no longer desires our service, we will endeavour to provide a way to correct, update or remove that user’s personal data provided to us. This can usually be done at the “Your Profile” page or by sending an email to EditorialAdvisor@mondaq.com.

Notification of Changes

If we decide to change our Terms & Conditions or Privacy Policy, we will post those changes on our site so our users are always aware of what information we collect, how we use it, and under what circumstances, if any, we disclose it. If at any point we decide to use personally identifiable information in a manner different from that stated at the time it was collected, we will notify users by way of an email. Users will have a choice as to whether or not we use their information in this different manner. We will use information in accordance with the privacy policy under which the information was collected.

How to contact Mondaq

You can contact us with comments or queries at enquiries@mondaq.com.

If for some reason you believe Mondaq Ltd. has not adhered to these principles, please notify us by e-mail at problems@mondaq.com and we will use commercially reasonable efforts to determine and correct the problem promptly.